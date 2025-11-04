Anne Hathaway just wore 2025’s most unexpected, celebrity-approved manicure trend

Looking for some inspiration for your next manicure appointment? One bold hue has been spotted all over the red carpets this year - and it's perfect for the latter months of 2025.

When it comes to 2025 nail trends, we've seen it all this year, from polka dot nails to rosehip oil nails. However, there's one manicure that we didn't expect to see topping the list: black nails. After spotting a plethora of household names wearing the talon trend (we're looking at Nicole Kidman's black nails and Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure), even our Digital Beauty Writer tried her hand at the black nails trend earlier this year - and, spoiler, she got so many compliments on them.

Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to be pictured wearing this unexpected manicure trend, making even more of a case for black nails. So much so, that we've booked an appointment with our nail tech to recreate the look...

Why we're taking notes of Anne Hathaway's moody manicure this season

Stepping out on the red carpet of the God's Love We Deliver 2025 Golden Heart Awards in New York City, Anne Hathaway sported a minimalist, all-black monochrome outfit that was sophisticated in nature. However, the actress took a surprising approach to her manicure by opting for a coordinating rich liquorice hue.

Hathaway paired the midnight hue with a short square nail shape that made for a chic combination.

(Image credit: Getty Images / TheStewartofNY / Contributor)

It's not the first time we've seen the inky nail polish shade make an appearance this year, in fact, the trend even made its way down to our toes throughout the summer months, as we also spotted black pedicures rising in popularity for sandal season.

Black nails are also a great option for those who are seeking an on-theme manicure for the cooler months of the year, that is not your typical festive forest green or burgundy. Not to mention, the shade pairs effortlessly with an array of different nail shapes and lengths, from short almond nails to lengthy squoval nails.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Recreate the A-lister approved black manicure

Want to recreate Hathaway's moody manicure look? We've rounded up three stellar black nail polish options for you to choose from, with buys to suit every budget. We'd also encourage you to equip your nail arsenal with one of the best nail strengtheners and a nourishing cuticle oil (we recommend L'Occitane's Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil) to ensure your talons go the extra mile.