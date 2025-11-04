Anne Hathaway just wore 2025’s most unexpected, celebrity-approved manicure trend
We didn't expect to see this rich and moody hue adorn the talons of many A-listers this year...
Looking for some inspiration for your next manicure appointment? One bold hue has been spotted all over the red carpets this year - and it's perfect for the latter months of 2025.
When it comes to 2025 nail trends, we've seen it all this year, from polka dot nails to rosehip oil nails. However, there's one manicure that we didn't expect to see topping the list: black nails. After spotting a plethora of household names wearing the talon trend (we're looking at Nicole Kidman's black nails and Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure), even our Digital Beauty Writer tried her hand at the black nails trend earlier this year - and, spoiler, she got so many compliments on them.
Anne Hathaway is the latest celebrity to be pictured wearing this unexpected manicure trend, making even more of a case for black nails. So much so, that we've booked an appointment with our nail tech to recreate the look...
Why we're taking notes of Anne Hathaway's moody manicure this season
Stepping out on the red carpet of the God's Love We Deliver 2025 Golden Heart Awards in New York City, Anne Hathaway sported a minimalist, all-black monochrome outfit that was sophisticated in nature. However, the actress took a surprising approach to her manicure by opting for a coordinating rich liquorice hue.
Hathaway paired the midnight hue with a short square nail shape that made for a chic combination.
It's not the first time we've seen the inky nail polish shade make an appearance this year, in fact, the trend even made its way down to our toes throughout the summer months, as we also spotted black pedicures rising in popularity for sandal season.
Black nails are also a great option for those who are seeking an on-theme manicure for the cooler months of the year, that is not your typical festive forest green or burgundy. Not to mention, the shade pairs effortlessly with an array of different nail shapes and lengths, from short almond nails to lengthy squoval nails.
Recreate the A-lister approved black manicure
Want to recreate Hathaway's moody manicure look? We've rounded up three stellar black nail polish options for you to choose from, with buys to suit every budget. We'd also encourage you to equip your nail arsenal with one of the best nail strengtheners and a nourishing cuticle oil (we recommend L'Occitane's Shea Nail and Cuticle Oil) to ensure your talons go the extra mile.
RRP: £4.99
If you're on the hunt for a quick-drying nail polish that still boasts a pigmented formula, look no further than Sally Hansen’s Insta-Dri 3-in-1 nail polish. Drying down in 60 seconds, this one-step wonder formula is equipped with a base and top coat to encourage a long-wearing, chip-resistant manicure that is both streak-free and glossy.
RRP: £8.99
Essie nail polishes are known for their quality formulas that boast stellar coverage and durability, while boasting affordable price tags, and this deep and punchy hue is no different. 'Licorice' is a true black shade that delivers an effortlessly chic and cool mani, while simultaneously strengthening your talons and protecting them from chipping.
RRP: £4.99
Boasting the formula we all know and love, OPI's best-selling nail polish arrives in the 'Lady In Black' shade - a true vampy inky black hue. Equipped with the brand's signature ProWide brush to ensure an even, streak-free application, this pigmented, high-quality formula ensures a rich, long-lasting manicure - without any need for a UV lamp.
Sennen is Digital Beauty Writer at woman&home, where she shares the latest beauty launches, trending buys and personal product recommendations, from makeup and hair to skincare and nails. She is also a judge for the annual woman&home Haircare, Skincare and Beauty Awards.
Previously, Sennen achieved a First Class Fashion and Beauty Journalism degree at Birmingham City University, before undertaking her role as Junior Digital Fashion and Beauty Editor at FROW Magazine. During this position, she wrote about the latest industry news, new product launches, viral trends and thoroughly reviewed a lineup of beauty products. Since leaving FROW, Sennen has gone on to create fashion, beauty and lifestyle content with numerous brands, including Who What Wear UK, HuffPost UK and Harvey Nichols.
