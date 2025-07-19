I copied this unexpected A-lister go-to summer manicure and I’ve received so many compliments on it

Tired of colourful summer nails? Say farewell to juicy, fruity nail polish hues, this liquorice-inspired manicure is dominating the celebrity scene this season - and I want in.

Bright bold colours and pastel manicures typically carry us through our summer nail appointments - just once glance at the 2025 nail trends will tell you that. However, this season there's an unexpected moody hue that is dressing the talons of many A-listers.

The monochrome nail look in question? Black nails. If the surprising manicure is good enough for the celebs, it's good enough for me. So, naturally I just had to give it a go - and I've never received so many compliments on my manicure before.

The unexpected summer manicure that celebrities are wearing this season

Upon first thought, you might associate the witchy hue with the autumnal seasons, but it actually boasts a chic timelessness that allows the shade to be wearable all-year-round. Albeit on the bolder side of manicures, the classic shade is also minimal enough to pair effortlessly with a plethora of outfits - especially if you're like me and have a fairly monochrome capsule wardrobe.

Recreate the celebrity-approved black manicure

For those looking to jump on-board the surprising summer nail trend, you'll need to equip your manicure arsenal with a quality black nail polish to ensure a seamless, streak-free finish. Oh, and make sure to not forget one of the best nail strengtheners and a glossy top coat - we recommend Nailkind's Plumping Top Coat.

Rimmel London 60 Seconds Super Shine Nail Polish in '900 Ritas Black' View at Amazon RRP: £3.99 The ideal budget buy, this Rimmel London nail polish in '900 Ritas Black' is the perfect option for nailing the noir look without breaking the bank. This 3-in-1 formula acts as a base coat, polish and glossy top coat all at once, while also drying down in as little as 60 seconds. Essie Nail Varnish in 'Licorice' View at Look Fantastic RRP: £8.99 There's a reason essie's nail polish formula is so widely loved. Not only does it offer an opaque streak-free finish, but it also dries quickly and withstands chipping - which is essential when it comes to a black nail polish. The 'Licorice' shade captures a true midnight black hue with a high-shine finish. CHANEL Le Vernis in '161 Le Diable En Chanel' View at Sephora RRP: £30 Add a touch of luxury to your talons with CHANEL's iconic Le Vernis in shade '161 Le Diable En Chanel'. Formulated with a higher concentration of pigment and camellia eco-ceramides, this rich black hue delivers a dazzling colour and ultra-glossy finish to allow for a long-lasting manicure. Plus, its flat wide brush allows for an easy yet precise application that mirrors a salon-worthy finish.

I must admit, my nail tech did look fairly puzzled when she heard my requesting black nails in the ripe of summer - it clearly isn't the most reached for hue in the midst of July. That said, I walked out of the salon pretty chuffed with my results.

As always, I opted for BIAB nails with my classic almond nail shape, which made for an incredibly chic pairing. The look was completed with an ultra-glossy top coat, which I would argue is the essential piece de resistance for this manicure.

(Image credit: Future/Sennen Prickett)

It might be due to its unexpected nature, especially during the warmer months of the year, but I've never received so many compliments on my manicure as I have since rocking my black talons. To be exact, everyone hailed its minimalist and sophisticated finish, which elevated any and every outfit.

For those not wanting to deep dive into a block colour, you can also wear the trend in a multitude of pared-back ways, such as black French tip nails or a chic half-moon design.

Three celebrities wearing the black nails trend this season

Wondering exactly who has been rocking this trend on their talons? We've spotted three household names that have recently stepped out adorning the inky manicure,

1. Sarah Jessica Parker's black nails

(Image credit: Getty Images/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic)

Sarah Jessica Parker's liquorice manicure showed how the nail look can seamlessly complement any minimalist or monochrome outfit.

2. Nicole Kidman's black nails

(Image credit: Getty Images/ Lionel Hahn)

If you typically opt for square nails, look no further than Nicole Kidman's black manicure for inspiration ahead of your upcoming manicure appointment.

3. Keira Knightley's black nails

(Image credit: Getty Images / Anadolu / Contributor)

Spotted at Wimbledon 2025, Keira Knightley made a case for pairing the black manicure with a shorter nail length - trés chic.