30 best Valentine’s Day gifts for friends for the ultimate Galentine's in 2023

Valentine's Day isn't just about making your partner feel pampered. The best Valentine's Day gifts for friends can be simple or unique, but they're sure to make your pals feel loved this year.

When you think of February 14, you'll likely be considering the best unique Valentine's Day gifts to get for a partner or cooking up a cute date idea for the big day. But Valentine's Day shouldn't only be about romantic love - there are plenty of ways to make your best friends feel special too, whether they're partnered up or not.

We've sourced the best thoughtful gifts for friends this Valentine's (or Galentine's, which falls on February 13), from the luxurious to the affordable, to help you find a present that will show your bestie how much you love them. There's something here for all budgets, from small trinkets to gift vouchers and unique experiences you can share with your nearest and dearest.

Best Valentine's day gifts for friends

Read on for our list of thoughtful and unique gifts for friends this Valentine's or Galentine's.

Where to find the best Valentine's Day gifts in the UK

Our pick of the best Valentine's Day gifts for friends in the UK

(opens in new tab) 1. Wool and the Gang Circus Scarf Kit If one of your friend’s New Year’s resolutions was to get creative and dip their toes in the water of a new hobby for 2023 , the knitting kits from Wool and the Gang are the perfect gift. This kit includes three balls of thick wool in different colors, with an easy-to-follow scarf pattern and a pair of knitting needles (though the latter is optional if the recipient happens to already have a pair to hand). Though there are lots of different patterns available on the site, from turtleneck jumpers and sweater vests to bobble hats and large blankets, if your friend is a beginner, this color block scarf will be easier for them to get acquainted with. The scarf will take approximately six hours to make - after which your friend will be a knitting pro - and they’ll have an accessory to sport every Winter; truly a gift that keeps on giving .

Circus Scarf Kit at Wool and the Gang for £70 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Drowsy Midnight Blue Silk Sleep Mask There are lots of silk eye masks out there, but it can be hard to find an option that sufficiently blocks every bit of light from disturbing restless sleepers. Drowsy’s thick eye mask, made from pure mulberry silk, has a fully adjustable head strap and blocks out 100% of light - it even covers ears as well as eyes, so your friend will have no trouble drifting off at night. The squishy mask is hypoallergenic and moisturizing, so it’s perfect if your friend has allergies or sensitive skin . She’ll thank you for this one.

Silk Sleep Mask at Drowsy Sleep Co for £55.20 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 3. Pandora Best Friend Charm Add to your friend's Pandora collection with this sweet heart-shaped charm. Compatible with any of their bracelets or with a chain necklace, the charm is embellished with a sparkling stone of cubic zirconia, and engraved with the words 'Best Friends' - you can also add a personalized gift note and recyclable gift packaging to your order. Also a great 50th birthday gift for a long-term pal.

(opens in new tab) 4. Contour Cube If you’re looking for one of the best beauty gifts for your skincare-obsessed friend, the Contour Cube is a game-changer. Kept in the freezer, the cube can be applied to the face every morning in circular motions for 30 seconds at a time. Use under the eyes to reduce puffiness, on the cheekbones for a contouring effect, and anywhere on the face or neck to reduce acne flare-ups and breakouts. The cube can be easily filled with water for a simple, refreshing iciness, or you can add different ingredients such as rose water, lemon juice, aloe vera or cucumber water, for various specific skincare purposes like pore tightening, anti-inflammation and more.

Contour Cube at Contour Cube for £21 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. Lush Sleepy Scented Candle Gifting should be all about self-care, and what says self-care is more than a scented candle? Sometimes the classics are just that for a reason - and this option from Lush doesn’t just smell great, it’s also full of ethically-sourced ingredients such as essential oils, as well as being 100% vegan and palm-free. True to Lush’s sustainability promise, the glass casing of the candle can be reused, whether your friend wants to keep trinkets in it or make her own candles. With a burn time of 12-15 hours, the lavender and ylang-ylang scent of this candle will also make her feel super-relaxed as part of her bedtime ritual, whether it’s burning on her bedside table or in the bath.

Sleepy Scented Candle at Lush for £12 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 6. Pottery Classes Pottery and ceramic making has become a popular first date activity, but it’s also a fun and rewarding experience to enjoy with your friends. There are various options at Buyagift, including a BYOB class, and sessions where you’ll not only learn how to throw pottery yourself but also hand-paint your finished ceramics. Choose from several different locations and surprise your friend with a creative day out that’ll result in you both taking home a new homeware accessory you can show off for years.

Pottery Classes at Buyagift From £39 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 7. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid A regular book club pick and the novel that partly sparked a wave of popularity for the American author, Evelyn Hugo follows the glitz, glamour and many marriages of a famous fictional starlet. Inspired by the love life of Elizabeth Taylor and soon to be adapted for the screen, Reid's novel is the perfect book for lovers of escapism.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo by Taylor Jenkins Reid at Waterstones for £7.49 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 8. Foreo UFO 2 Red Light Therapy Device LED treatments are a sworn-by skincare essential by many, with benefits including reduced fine lines, acne and dark circles. We tested the best red light therapy devices and found that these at-home gadgets were easy and safe to use, with a range of different skin types benefitting from the correct use of this nifty device. This compact option can be synced to an app on the recipient’s phone, and comes with a sleek stand: it'd double-up as one of the best 40th birthday gifts, too.

(opens in new tab) 9. Our Hands Solid Perfume Making Kit Go one step further than gifting your friend one of the best solid perfumes , and get her a DIY kit, which includes everything she’ll need to make her own - scent is highly subjective, after all, and she’ll be able to tailor her new perfume to her personal taste. The set features two aluminium tins for the finished perfumes to live, essential oils, softening oil, cocoa butter, scent strips, instructions and more. The resulting perfumes are cruelty-free and 100% vegan, making this a great sustainable gift, too.

Our Hands Solid Perfume Making Kit at Etsy for £22.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 10. Smile Makers The Billionaire If your friend has expressed an interest in trying out one of the best sex toys , this aesthetically-pleasing Smile Makers vibrator boasts such a sleek design that you could easily leave it out on the bedside table without necessarily calling attention to its purpose. Smile Makers offers a range of colorful sex toys, but The Billionaire is one of the best sex toys for beginners due to its smaller size, its soft silicone material, and the fact there’s only two modes and four speeds to get acquainted with.

Smile Makers Billionaire at Urban Outfitters for £45 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 11. Elemis Frangipani Monoi Body Oil The best gifts are things that the recipient might find too indulgent to buy themselves, such as this luxurious body and hair oil from Elemis. Ideally applied after a bath, the intensely hydrating oil can be used as a body moisturizer for dry skin , or as an intensive hair treatment (when left for 15 minutes to soak into the scalp with a warm towel applied). Don’t panic if you notice the liquid solidifying between uses - put the bottle into a bowl or bath of warm water and it’ll soon return to its liquid form.

(opens in new tab) 12. Meera Sodha Fresh India One of the best cookbooks , this is the sort of gift that will be loved by cooking novices and inexperienced chefs alike. Meera Sodha’s fresh, healthy Indian-inspired recipes are vegetarian and plant-based, including dishes suited for hosting dinner parties, and quick and easy midweek meals. Included recipes are Beetroot and Paneer Kebabs and healthy Onion Bhajis.

Fresh India by Meera Sodha at Amazon for £15.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 13. Glossier Gift Set Cult beauty brand Glossier has been a Gen-Z fave since it launched in 2014, but its affordable, high-quality products are suitable for all ages. Gift your friend three of Glossier's much-loved bestsellers, including the Boy Brow pomade for defined brows, TikTok-viral Balm Dotcom for chapped lips, and Futuredew hydrating serum. These quintessential items are all made with organic ingredients such as beeswax, fruit extract and antioxidants, so your pal can enjoy all three of the products no matter what skin type they have.

(opens in new tab) 14. Brighten Your Day Gift Box The best flower delivery services shouldn’t just be your go-to when buying a Valentine’s Day gift for a partner. The Happy Blossoms offers lots of different gift sets for various recipients, including a Thank You gift box and a Brighten Your Day box. The bunch of colorful dried flowers will last much longer on your friend’s table than a fresh bouquet would, and they can also enjoy another Valentine’s Day gifting staple - a bar of chocolate - while they admire their new blossoms. The gift box is made to order, can be personalized with a gift message, and arrives in recyclable packaging.

Brighten Your Day Gift Box from The Happy Blossoms for £24 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 15. Revive Massage Studio Gift Voucher Gifting a relaxing experience will never go amiss - choose between £50 and £160 to add to this gift voucher, and treat your friend to a massage, facial or reflexology treatment. Specific treatments include hot stone massages, pregnancy massages and aromatherapy massages; the voucher is valid for a whole year, but your friend will likely want to book in ASAP.

Gift Card at Revive Massage Studios From £50 (opens in new tab)

Where to find the best Valentine's Day gifts for friends in the US

Our pick of the best Valentine's Day gifts for friends in the US

(opens in new tab) 1. Bestie Charm This grown-up equivalent of a friendship bracelet is affordable enough to get yourself a matching one at the same time - it's also available in either sterling silver or 14-karat gold-plated silver, so it'll match your friend's preferred jewelry color palette. The charm can be attached to several of the brand's gold and silver hoops; or, attach it to a slinky chain while stacking necklaces.

Bestie Charm at Rowans for $19 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 2. Harry & David Truffles and Red Wine Any Valentine's Day gifting list will likely involve chocolates and red wine, but who says these indulgences are just for exchanging within relationships? Treat your loved one to a selection of decadent chocolate truffles, paired with a high-quality Harry & David bottle of red wine. Night sorted.

(opens in new tab) 3. Miss Dior Rose Bath Bombs They may look like macarons, but these bath bombs are infused with rose oil and feature the refreshing scent you'd expect from a Miss Dior perfume. Just drop the individually-wrapped bombs into the water and watch them fizz, before enjoying a relaxing bath while immersed in the floral fragrance.

Miss Dior Rose Bath Bombs at Dior for $72 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 4. Lush Kitchen Gift Set Lush offers a monthly Kitchen Subscription Box, which features limited-edition products made from sustainable ingredients, but if you don't fancy signing up your friend to a regular commitment, give her this gift set of bestsellers and otherwise hard-to-find favorites instead. Including the edible-looking The Comforter and Mrs. Whippy bath bombs, the zingy Intergalactic Shower Gel and the orange-and-patchouli-infused Karma Kream Body Lotion.

Lush Kitchen Gift Set at Lush for $60 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 5. Chanel No.5 Eau de Parfum An undisputed classic for a reason, and one of the best Chanel perfumes, you can't go wrong with gifting your friend this timeless scent. They'll appreciate the gesture of buying them this not-exactly-inexpensive bottle, and they'll get so much use out of it, as a little goes a long way.

(opens in new tab) 6. Vase Bookend Set This gift doubles as both a vase for flowers and a pair of bookends - you could gift your BFF a bouquet at the same time, but she doesn’t necessarily need to fill the ends with blooms for them to look chic on the shelf. The terracotta bookends can easily be wiped clean, and they’re the perfect organization tool for the friend whose books are overflowing, a great way to make a small room look bigger on a budget .

(opens in new tab) 7. Pleasing The Shroom Bloom Set Pleasing's nail polish formula is cruelty-free, vegan and biodegradable, plus the sphere-topped, colorful bottles are very cute. This set includes varying shades, from sheer holographic glitter to vibrant, glossy red, so your friend won't have any trouble recreating one of these nail trends in 2023.

The Shroom Bloom Set at Pleasing for $65 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 8. Estelle Colored Wine Glasses If your friend is well-known for hosting dinner parties and serving up delicious drinks, she'll love these rose-colored wine glasses, made from hand-blown glass. They come in a set of two, but she'll soon be requesting the matching stemless glasses. You can also choose from a variety of bold colors, including amethyst and yellow.

Colored Wine Glasses at Estelle Colored Glass for $85 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 9. By Anthropologie Ruffle Short Sleep Set Everyone deserves a pair of the best pajamas, especially if they are frilly and fancy. The comfortable but stylish set is adorned with red embroidery and has a ruffle trim around its edges and is available in five different sizes.

(opens in new tab) 10. 10" Steel Nonstick Heart Baking Pan A gift you can both make use of on February 13. Just bring some baking supplies and enjoy an evening of home baking together. Even better - she'll be able to use this baking pan for years to come. Everything she makes for you when you come over will be heart-shaped for the foreseeable. Cute.

Steel Nonstick Heart Baking Pan at Target for US$8.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 11. Pink Opal Huggie Hoop Earrings These sweet huggies are available in sterling silver or with 14-karat gold plating, and are dainty enough to be worn while stacking with other hoops and studs, or as an understated pair on their own. The hoops feature pink opal, which subtly reflects the light and gives off a light-pink hue, and would also be a thoughtful present if you're looking for a 21st birthday gift idea.

(opens in new tab) 12. The White Company Cashmere Bed Socks Give the gift of comfort with these White Company cashmere bed socks, which come in a range of different colors - we particularly love this stripy set, though. Made from 100% sustainably-sourced cashmere, these socks will keep them warm in the colder months and feel super-soft at the same time.

Cashmere Bed Socks at The White Company for $49 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 13. Tatcha Mini Favorites Set This set of mini, travel-size versions of some of Tatcha bestsellers are all cruelty-free and part of Sephora's 'Clean' range, which means the products don't contain any ingredients which are harmful to the environment or your skin. The pastel-themed set includes the brand's Camellia Cleansing Oil makeup remover, The Rice Wash skin-softening cleanser, The Deep Cleanse exfoliating cleanser, The Water Cream oil-free moisturizer, The Dewy Skin Cream moisturizer and The Essence skincare boosting formula.

(opens in new tab) 14. Personalized Book of Us Who says creating an anniversary-themed book of memories is just for couples? Personalize this 'book of us' with photos, memories and anecdotes to make your friend real really special. You could also collaborate with a few more friends to gift this customizable book to one pal in particular.

Best Friends Book of Us at Book of Us for $34.99 (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) 15. Stay Grounded Gratitude Journal If your friend prefers to jot down their thoughts pen-to-paper rather than use one of the best journaling apps, or even if they've never used a gratitude journal before, this Papier option will prompt them to reflect on things they're thankful for, which is a great way to implement mindfulness into your everyday routine. The journal asks you to write a letter to yourself for the future, to complete a 30-day reflection and to take part in a gratitude challenge.

Papier Stay Grounded Gratitude Journal at Papier for $35 (opens in new tab)

What is a good Valentine's Day gift for friends?

Valentine’s Day is mostly thought of as a day to show your appreciation for a partner, so you might think of gifting for this occasion as integral to romantic love. But your friends deserve just as much appreciation - whether you’re spending Galentine’s or Valentine’s Day with them and want to gift them something special in person, or you’re keen to send a delivery of flowers or a sweet personalized card to their home, a Valentine’s Day gift for friends should be something that will remind them how much you care.

Like the best 30th birthday gifts, a Galentine’s present can be a heartfelt, thoughtful homage to your friendship such as a scrapbook of memories, a specific personalized jewelry gift like a charm with their initial on it, or a unique experience that the two of you can enjoy together, such as a pottery class or tickets to a comedy show. If in doubt, Galentine’s gifts can be self-care-focused, like a scented candle, an intensive hair mask, a bath bomb or even something as simple as a box of chocolates.

Is there a Valentine's Day for friends?

As popularised by Leslie Knope in Parks and Recreation, Galentine’s Day falls on February 13, and is a chance to celebrate female friendships before the day of romantic love commences on February 14. Also known as Palentine’s, Galentine’s is an excuse to shower your best friends in love and gifts, or spend the evening bonding over your favorite activities. As Knope explains, “Ladies celebrating ladies”. Happy Galentine’s!