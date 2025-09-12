Michelle Dockery's Victorian London home is a stunning blend of rich colour and timeless decorative touches

It's always pleasing to see a celebrity home that's filled with warmth, character and colour. Michelle Dockery's house in West London ticks all those boxes and more.

Sometimes, when we're offered a sneak peek into the home of an actor or musician, the decor can often feel a little lifeless or perhaps too much of a quiet luxury aesthetic. However, every once in a while, we see a house that is drenched in colour and full to the brim with personality, Michelle Dockery's London home being a prime example.

The beloved actress shared her home with Architectural Digest (@Archdigest on Instagram), walking them through rooms featuring charming wallpaper, vintage accessories and endless bold, block-colouring. It's a feast for the eyes you won't want to miss.

Peek inside Michelle Dockery's Victorian London home

The joyfulness begins at the front door of Michelle's home, with a vibrant red-orange colour and a statement silver knocker. One of the best colours for a front door, coincidentally.

Then it's straight into the petrol blue boot room, which is adorned with rustic brass hooks, a statement bramble wallpaper and checkerboard floor tiles. Even the hooks holding the dog leads are made from high-quality stitched leather – showing a high level of attention to detail.

The rest of the house boasts eclectic yet elegant gallery walls with a delightful mix of bold vintage finds and timeless modern pieces. Think marble countertops in a grange-style kitchen, there's just enough of that English countryside feel.

If you're a fan of this year's pistachio green trend, then the statement glass doors at the end of the kitchen will be an easy favourite for you. "The pistachio green doors were a feature that I completely fell in love with when I saw this house, and so I really wanted to keep them," says Michelle. "So we added the extension and just put them on the end, and then added the other windows. It's just made the space feel so much brighter and airier."

Making the rooms light was a clear priority through Michelle's and husband Jasper Waller-Bridge's four-year renovation plan. They cleverly use more colour where there is ample light to bounce off it and opt for more neutral colour palettes for darker, busier rooms like the bedroom and living room.

Choosing lighter colours is a great way to make a dark room brighter without worrying about natural light.

This home has a similar jewel-toned colour palette with deep reds and golden accents. (Image credit: Future)

It seems Michelle used just about every way to add personality to a home as possible. With curated paintings, endless framed photos and enough books to open a small library, this space is incredibly homely and personable.

Which is probably why users fell head over heels for it, too. One user comments, "Classy and elegant, like her. I love it!"

Another adds, "Lovely. Not beige and bland for once!"

We couldn't agree more. Michelle has certainly inspired us to try out bold interior colour trends for ourselves.

Adding more colour to your home doesn't mean you need to colour-drench entire rooms. In fact, why not take a leaf out of Michelle's book and paint window frames instead of walls? That way, you've got a pop of colour without overwhelming your space.