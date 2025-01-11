How to make a boot room area possible in any hallway, even when space is tight

A dedicated space for muddy boots and soggy coats can help to keep things contained, making your whole house feel more organised. We don't all have the space for a luxurious boot room complete with a sink and natural stone floors, but we can all make a boot room zone in our hallways.

Whether it's a cupboard under the stairs full of innovative hallway organising solutions, a porch with hardwearing tiles or vinyl, or simply a storage bench in the hall with plenty of well-spaced hooks above it, all outdoor enthusiasts will benefit from boot room ideas to fashion an area to house outdoor paraphernalia.

A boot room connects the indoors and outdoors, and it's the ideal spot for keeping coats, hats, shoes, dog leads, sports equipment and so on because it's always best to keep items where you need them. A dedicated space for outdoor gear also makes it easier to instil daily habits to keep your home clean and tidy.

How to make a boot room area possible in any hallway

The first step in making a boot room space is to assess the space you have. There are lots of practical hallway ideas for a welcoming home to inspire you to make something that works for your household. Then, see if there's anything that you can get rid of – our roundup of professional decluttering methods will help you clear things out.

1. Add a bench and hooks

If you're looking for a low-commitment option, you might like to go for a temporary solution that you can move or get rid of later. A storage bench provides a good place for your best walking boots, and somewhere to sit as you put them on. Hang a coat rack or lots of individual hooks above the bench, and you'll instantly have much more space for your outdoor gear.

"A coat rack paired with a shoe bench is the perfect way to make a small hallway work as a mud room," agrees interior designer Kerry Smith from Rustic Red Door Co. "Specifically, a coat rack with sturdy hooks and cubbies gives you extra storage space for daily winter wear and a place to hang the hefty coats."

Closed storage, like the bench from Habitat below, will give you a sleek aesthetic, while open storage is more visually busy, but means shoes are easy to find as you dash out the door.

2. Maximise the cupboard under the stairs

If you prefer a minimalist and tidied-away vibe, declutter your cupboard under the stairs, and put any out-of-season items away in the attic. Before you put everything back, consider adding some new home organising products to make your under-stairs storage space work harder.

These coat hanger connector hooks from Amazon will give you more hanging space for coats, allowing you to squeeze more into a narrow space – so you can pick out just the right jacket whatever the weather.

Attach hooks to the inside of the door, and measure the floor space to fit a shoe rack. Pull-out drawers, at Amazon are great for storing hats, gloves, and any other essentials for hiking, biking or dog walking. Finish by adding labels so everyone knows what goes where.

3. Add character with built-in solutions

Built-in solutions with cubbies and hooks will make the most of every centimetre, fitting snugly in the dimensions of your space – plus, they can make your home look more expensive. Pair it with some personal touches, such as a colourful (washable) rug, framed family photos, personalised hooks and a chalkboard and you'll have a super practical, personality-filled boot room space in your hallway.

"Creative, custom storage will allow the space to be utilised to its full potential," echoes Melissa Denham, interior design expert at Hammonds. "Use clever accessories that complement the creative storage. For instance, add a rail with hooks and hangers to utilise vertical space or labelled stackable baskets."

If you're like me and you tend to forget things are there when they aren't visible, opt for cubbies instead of closed cabinets. Place beautiful wicker baskets on the top of your bespoke storage unit for less frequently used items.

4. Choose practical flooring

In such a high-traffic area, you're going to need hard-wearing flooring, so go for something that's durable and easy to clean. Ceramic tiles with dark grout or high-quality vinyl in a contrasting colour will zone the boot room space and make it feel separate from the rest of your hallway.

If budget allows, consider installing underfloor heating, too, as this will help to keep things dry, preventing damp smells and making the space warm and inviting when you return home from wintry walks.

A thermal mat or heated shoe rack is a quicker, cheaper alternative, or you could install a heated towel rail. These boot dryers, at Amazon, come well-reviewed.

5. Think about lighting and ventilation

Ideally, you want some natural light and good ventilation as this will prevent things from getting damp and moldy. A window will help to keep moisture levels down and make for a more pleasant environment. In place of natural light adopt a layered lighting scheme to transform the space.

If you can't incorporate a window into the design, an extractor fan or dehumidifier will help. You can use lavender sachets to help make your home smell good, too. Overhead lighting with a statement light fitting will help you see what you're doing while adding some style and visual interest. These small motion sensor lights, at Amazon, are handy, too, and can be attached to skirting boards or windowsills to provide some light.

To prevent mud from being tracked across the carpet, go for a large, heavy-duty doormat to catch the worst of it. Boot scraper door mats, available at Dunelm will also help to get rid of excess mud.

FAQs

What are the benefits of a boot room?

"A boot room creates a dedicated space for storage of outdoor clothing, accessories and footwear. They become easily accessible and don’t take up valuable wardrobe space elsewhere in the home, helping you minimise chaos and clutter," says Melissa Denham from Hammonds, on this practical hallway idea.

"It also adds a layer of protection against muddy feet and paw prints making their way into other rooms by containing all footfall and storage in one devoted space."

Does a boot room need a sink?

A sink in a boot room is handy, but is it needed? "Not necessarily," says Melissa Denham from Hammonds. "If you have a utility room or kitchen sink nearby or an outdoor tap for rinsing muddy boots or pets, then there’s no need for an additional boot room sink.

"However, if space allows and having a sink will ease the potential mess and chaos, a boot room design that incorporates this will always be beneficial."