These aren't just flowers, these are M&S X Dame Joan Collins flowers

The Marks & Spencer Flower Market has just launched an exclusive range of celebrity bouquets designed in collaboration with Dame Joan Collins, Kelly Hoppen CBE and Katherine Jenkins OBE.

When it comes to celebrity collaborations, no one does it quite like M&S, from the England women's football team to the designer homeware collection by Kelly Hoppen.

This chic new celebrity line-up offers an unrivalled approach to choosing flowers to gift a loved one or make your home look expensive, thanks to some of the biggest names in the business.

New in: M&S Flower Market Celebrity Bouquets

The first floral arrangement is in collaboration with Kelly Hoppen CBE, one of the UK’s most celebrated interior designers. Renowned for her timeless style, Kelly combines neutral tones, clean lines, and luxurious textures to create spaces that feel both elegant and inviting.

We know from Kelly Hoppen's flower styling tips that foliage has always been an integral part of her interior design projects. “Flowers have the power to transform any space, and I’m so delighted to share these beautiful bouquets with you," says Kelly.

M&S Flower Market X Kelly Hoppen

"Each arrangement has been carefully curated to reflect my passion for timeless style, understated elegance, and effortless beauty," says Kelly Hoppen. "Working closely with the M&S floral team, we have created a bouquet that is not only stunning but also brings a sense of calm and sophistication into any home.”

Kelly's first bouquet includes a stunning arrangement of 16 beautiful Calla Lilies (£50), one of Kelly’s favourite flowers, known for their elegant, trumpet-shaped blooms, smooth, velvety petals and long-lasting vase life.

As one of M&S Food’s most captivating and charismatic ambassadors, Dame Joan Collins is the next celebrity to collaborate on a floral arrangement.

M&S Flower Market X Dame Joan Collins

Channelling Dame Joan’s signature sophisticated style, her bouquet is all about glamour and fragrance. Filled with Avalanche Roses, Oriental Lilies, Freesias, Laurel sprigs, and Gold eucalyptus stems – the truly breathtaking arrangement, featuring some of Dame Joan’s most loved flowers.

“From London to Los Angeles, I always mark special occasions with my favourite flowers," says Dame Joan Collins. "The timeless elegance of white lilies and roses makes them the perfect gift.”

Available exclusively at M&S, the bouquet is priced at £75, including a timeless vase to show off the display.

M&S Flower Market X Katherine Jenkins

Last but not least, the team are launching 'The Opera bouquet', a stunning floral creation from world-renowned classical singer Katherine Jenkins OBE.

'Inspired by the timeless tradition of opera house bouquet, this elegant arrangement is a bold, expressive blend of colour and fragrance underpinned with exceptional quality,' say the M&S Flower Market team.

With a nod to the adoring single roses thrown on stage after a stellar performance, this bouquet is a sensational blend of red, pink, and cerise roses complemented by soft-scented pink freesia, delicate white veronica, and aromatic eucalyptus for added texture and depth.

Katherine Jenkins comments: “There's nothing quite like fresh flowers to brighten your day and bring a little beauty into your home.”

All of the celebrity bouquets are available exclusively online to order for your home or as a thoughtful gift for someone special. Ensure you master how to keep cut flowers alive for longer to get maximum impact from your blooms.