Katie Piper's unique 'Instagram vs reality' Christmas trees are a winning way to keep everyone happy

When it comes to celebrity Christmas trees, we love discovering new ways to decorate and add personal touches during the festive season. Katie Piper's home has given us not one but two new tree accessories to try this year.

It can be all too easy to have the same Christmas tree theme every year, never thinking to treat yourself to some of the best Christmas tree decorations. However, there are ways to update your festive decor without buying all new and breaking the bank.

Our most recent source of inspiration is the wonderful Katie Piper's pair of Christmas trees, which feature velvet beauty pouches and festive tree picks.

Katie Piper's unique Christmas trees

Whether you're looking for ways to style your mantlepiece or try out the latest Christmas tablescaping trends, celebrity decor is a great source of inspiration, especially when they're as creative as Katie Piper.

Not only has Katie mastered the Christmas bow trend with the choice of Christmas tree topper on her blue tree. She's also introduced a rather uncommon tree accessory into the mix, the tree pick.

Tree picks are a great way of refreshing and elevating a tree you already own, and they come in a variety of styles. Katie's are long-stemmed, natural-looking foliage picks that add dimension to her tree.

The picks on her black and white-themed tree are mistletoe sprigs adorned with white berries, the perfect sophisticated touch.

It's not just the picks that are making Katie's trees look expensive and eye-catching; no, we also noticed the decadent embroidered make-up pouches with her daughter's initials on them.

Not only were we impressed by just how perfectly the pouches match the tree's colour palette of deep blues and rich greens, but also by how great these pouches double up as customised stockings. Ones that your loved ones can make use of all year!

Finding Christmas decorating ideas that you can also make use of way past New Year's will always be a win in our books.

Get the look

Ivory & Champagne Balsam Hill Pearl Branch Christmas Tree Picks View at Balsam Hill RRP: £69 for a set of 12 | While we are big fans of Katie's longer picks, these shorter pearl ones from Balsam Hill are super chic and easy to style on your tree this season. You also won't need to worry about them getting in the way or piquing pets' interest. Mixed blues Next Navy Blue Shatterproof Christmas Baubles View at Next RRP: £16 for a pack of 50 | If you're enjoying the blue colour palette on Katie's tree, this pack from Next are perfect for recreating it. We love the variety of finishes, colours and shapes, all in glorious shades of blues. Elizabeth Scarlett Exclusive Alphabet Blue Everyday Pouch View at Fornum & Mason RRP: £35 | We love the idea of placing a velvet make-up pouch on the tree as an alternative to a stocking. Not only do these embroidered pouches add decoration to the tree, but they're customisable and can hold anything.

Make your Christmas tree look even better and invest in some of the very best Christmas tree lights. Not only will they illuminate your festive showstopper, but they're a fantastic way of making your home cosy during the holiday season.