Take it from Victoria Beckham, this autumnal colour combination will always make blue jeans look more expensive

It turns out that camel teamed with tomato red is the dream team

Victoria Beckham is seen walking in Soho on September 10, 2017 in New York City
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Tomato red is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and although I am excited to try it, I don't think I'm a head-to-toe red kind of gal. Thankfully, I came across this photo of Victoria Beckham whilst looking for inspiration on how to incorporate a hint of scarlet into my autumn wardrobe, and I didn't just add it to my moodboard; it became my moodboard for the season.

Camel tailoring and red knitwear is a colour combination that Victoria has turned to before, but incorporating the colour palette into a jeans outfit has to be the chicest way to do it. Pictured in New York back in 2017, VB teamed a pair of blue straight-leg jeans with a camel-coloured roll neck knit (one of her own designs, naturally!) and some striking red heels by Manolo Blahnik.

It's a look that's easy to recreate, and you probably already have some of these pieces in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Alternatively, you might have a camel coat, which you could layer over a red roll neck knit and add some black ankle boots to channel the fashion designer's high-end colour combination in your own way.

woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why camel and red are the colours to be seen in this season: "Adding a pop of vibrant red to a look with earthy camel tones provides the perfect contrast, really making both colours pop. You could also try adding red hues to other earthy autumnal tones like trending mocha mousse or khaki."

For more inspiration on adding a strategic pop of red to elevate your everyday denim, check out Jennifer Aniston's eye-catching adidas Samba trainers, which she wore just last week.

