Take it from Victoria Beckham, this autumnal colour combination will always make blue jeans look more expensive
It turns out that camel teamed with tomato red is the dream team
Tomato red is one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and although I am excited to try it, I don't think I'm a head-to-toe red kind of gal. Thankfully, I came across this photo of Victoria Beckham whilst looking for inspiration on how to incorporate a hint of scarlet into my autumn wardrobe, and I didn't just add it to my moodboard; it became my moodboard for the season.
Camel tailoring and red knitwear is a colour combination that Victoria has turned to before, but incorporating the colour palette into a jeans outfit has to be the chicest way to do it. Pictured in New York back in 2017, VB teamed a pair of blue straight-leg jeans with a camel-coloured roll neck knit (one of her own designs, naturally!) and some striking red heels by Manolo Blahnik.
It's a look that's easy to recreate, and you probably already have some of these pieces in your autumn capsule wardrobe. Alternatively, you might have a camel coat, which you could layer over a red roll neck knit and add some black ankle boots to channel the fashion designer's high-end colour combination in your own way.
Shop Victoria's style
I really rate British clothing brand Reiss' knitwear, and this one is made from a luxury blend of wool and cashmere. Not only will it keep you cosy this year, but you'll treasure it for plenty of cold seasons to come.
I was sold on these jeans as soon as I saw the word 'comfort' in the name. They contain 1% elastane, which is the sweet spot when it comes to stretchiness for me. The mom fit is really similar to Victoria's style, and they're also available in five other washes.
Want Victoria's leg-lengthening look without the impossible heel height? These kitten heel slingbacks have got it all - comfort and style, hurrah! The rest of Mint Velvet's new collection is well worth checking out too.
When you're not wearing it with jeans, this high-neck knit will look very sophisticated worn with brown trousers. One reviewer wrote: "True to size and the quality is very good. I got it in 4 colours and all are just as beautiful."
The slightly distressed detailing on these really reminded me of Victoria's denim, and the stovepipe shape is super flattering. They'll work with everything from your most comfortable trainers to ankle boots.
woman&home's Fashion Writer Molly Smith explains why camel and red are the colours to be seen in this season: "Adding a pop of vibrant red to a look with earthy camel tones provides the perfect contrast, really making both colours pop. You could also try adding red hues to other earthy autumnal tones like trending mocha mousse or khaki."
For more inspiration on adding a strategic pop of red to elevate your everyday denim, check out Jennifer Aniston's eye-catching adidas Samba trainers, which she wore just last week.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
