Summer Fridays' latest collaboration with Gap is the cosy pick-me-up I need this January

If you're looking to cheer up those dreary, grey January days, Gap's latest designer partnership is sure to bring you some sunshine thanks to the second drop of their collaboration with Californian brand Summer Fridays.

Shopping from the best pyjama brands is an instant upgrade for your nights in, and this collaboration between the cult beauty brand and a denim favourite features stylish nightwear as well as cosy loungewear separates made to be slipped on for those days spent at home, on the sofa or in bed.

The campaign is fronted by Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira, who appears in a range of outfits from the brand in a soft pastel palette of pinks and creams. Featuring hearts and stripes in fun red and pink combinations, this collection is made for a Galentine's night in with your best friends - just add snacks and a romcom.

WHAT TO BUY FROM Summer Fridays x Gap

The latest drop in the collaboration between Summer Fridays x Gap features pieces designed to be mixed and matched, meaning they'll seamlessly slip into your existing capsule wardrobe.

Alongside stylish nightwear, we've got our eyes firmly on the cool waffle loungewear made from Gap's best-selling signature CashSoft fabric. Available in both hoodies and lounge pants in a soft mauve, pastel pink or delicate cream, these are the kinds of separates that look effortlessly chic when you style them on with your best white trainers or your favourite UGGs to create a cool athleisure outfit, a spring/summer fashion trend that is very much on the agenda for 2026 - making this a great time to get ahead.

(Image credit: Summer Fridays x Gap | Future)

Shop the collection

With limited stock, Summer Fridays x Gap will likely be a fan favourite, so don't dawdle on this cool collaboration.

With Gap slowly returning to the British high street with standalone stores, you can shop the collection at Gap.co.uk or in-person at the brand's Covent Garden and Westfield White City stores in London.

Whether you opt for the cute pyjama sets or swap your old joggers for a pair of the Cashsoft waffle trackpants, this is the upgrade your loungewear has been waiting for.