Summer Fridays' latest collaboration with Gap is the cosy pick-me-up I need this January
The beauty brand has dropped its second collection with Gap, and it's perfect for a night in
If you're looking to cheer up those dreary, grey January days, Gap's latest designer partnership is sure to bring you some sunshine thanks to the second drop of their collaboration with Californian brand Summer Fridays.
Shopping from the best pyjama brands is an instant upgrade for your nights in, and this collaboration between the cult beauty brand and a denim favourite features stylish nightwear as well as cosy loungewear separates made to be slipped on for those days spent at home, on the sofa or in bed.
The campaign is fronted by Euphoria star Barbie Ferreira, who appears in a range of outfits from the brand in a soft pastel palette of pinks and creams. Featuring hearts and stripes in fun red and pink combinations, this collection is made for a Galentine's night in with your best friends - just add snacks and a romcom.
WHAT TO BUY FROM Summer Fridays x Gap
The latest drop in the collaboration between Summer Fridays x Gap features pieces designed to be mixed and matched, meaning they'll seamlessly slip into your existing capsule wardrobe.
Alongside stylish nightwear, we've got our eyes firmly on the cool waffle loungewear made from Gap's best-selling signature CashSoft fabric. Available in both hoodies and lounge pants in a soft mauve, pastel pink or delicate cream, these are the kinds of separates that look effortlessly chic when you style them on with your best white trainers or your favourite UGGs to create a cool athleisure outfit, a spring/summer fashion trend that is very much on the agenda for 2026 - making this a great time to get ahead.
Shop the collection
Don't miss this waffle hoodie - a cool alternative to your best cashmere jumpers, this style's zip-up front also means you can quickly cool down.
Stylish nightwear doesn't have to be confined to your bedroom - this striped pyjama shirt would look just as cool styled with a pair of barrel leg jeans.
With limited stock, Summer Fridays x Gap will likely be a fan favourite, so don't dawdle on this cool collaboration.
With Gap slowly returning to the British high street with standalone stores, you can shop the collection at Gap.co.uk or in-person at the brand's Covent Garden and Westfield White City stores in London.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Whether you opt for the cute pyjama sets or swap your old joggers for a pair of the Cashsoft waffle trackpants, this is the upgrade your loungewear has been waiting for.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.