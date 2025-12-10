Amanda Holden’s red striped pyjama set is the luxe loungewear we’ll be relaxing in over Christmas
Who says our comfiest clothes can’t also be stylish?
Celebrating an early Christmas with a girls' weekend away, Amanda and her closest friends cosied up by the Christmas tree in matching pyjamas; they even 'cancelled all dinner plans' to stay in. And the outfits of choice? Loungewear.
Now the weather is dark and dreary, and long days of relaxation are ahead with the festive season in full swing, we’re looking for any excuse to stay in our pyjamas – and Amanda Holden’s chic striped nightwear set delivers on style and comfort, with a glamorous satin finish.
The group's oversized pyjamas are from Their Nibs and Amanda and friends opted for a red-striped pattern. The roomy fit, coupled with the glossy festive hue, make this a perfect choice for the run up to the big day, a special look for Christmas eve, or for the main event.
Shop Amanda Holden's Striped Pyjamas
Made from a lightweight, soft and breathable recycled satin fabric, Amanda's Their Nibs pyjama set is just the thing to elevate your nightwear collection. An elasticated waistband, oversized fit, and roomy cut make them as comfortable as they are stylish, with the red and white stripes a super-fun, festive choice.
Shop More Striped Pyjamas
If you're not a fan of traditional Christmas colourways and want something a little different this festive season, these red and pink striped pyjamas might be just the ticket. The slouchy, comfortable fit is elevated by the collar and patch pockets of the shirt, with the unique stripe pattern feeling oh-so chic.
Amanda's red striped pyjama set also comes in this gorgeous neutral colourway, with warm chocolate brown and champagne stripes working together to create a statement look that still feels timeless. Made from the same satin fabric and with the same roomy fit, they look so comfortable too.
While Christmas party outfits might be top of your agenda, if your celebrations this month are more low-key and sofa-based, then don't overlook the best pyjama brands. When it comes to winter capsule wardrobe heroes, pyjamas are key, and Their Nibs delivers stylish pairs that have a timeless feel.
Amanda’s red striped set is just one of many elevated designs the brand offers. But while we love a festive pattern on our PJs, Amanda’s choice of stripes is a lot more versatile beyond December. All that’s left to do is slip into a pair of your best slippers, kick back and relax.
