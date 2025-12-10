Amanda Holden’s red striped pyjama set is the luxe loungewear we’ll be relaxing in over Christmas

Celebrating an early Christmas with a girls' weekend away, Amanda and her closest friends cosied up by the Christmas tree in matching pyjamas; they even 'cancelled all dinner plans' to stay in. And the outfits of choice? Loungewear.

Now the weather is dark and dreary, and long days of relaxation are ahead with the festive season in full swing, we’re looking for any excuse to stay in our pyjamas – and Amanda Holden’s chic striped nightwear set delivers on style and comfort, with a glamorous satin finish.

While Christmas party outfits might be top of your agenda, if your celebrations this month are more low-key and sofa-based, then don't overlook the best pyjama brands. When it comes to winter capsule wardrobe heroes, pyjamas are key, and Their Nibs delivers stylish pairs that have a timeless feel.

Amanda’s red striped set is just one of many elevated designs the brand offers. But while we love a festive pattern on our PJs, Amanda’s choice of stripes is a lot more versatile beyond December. All that’s left to do is slip into a pair of your best slippers, kick back and relax.

