No workwear wardrobe is complete without some smart tailoring - take inspiration from Sofia Coppola and opt for midnight blue

When it comes to looking smart for a day at the office, you don’t have to be suited up in a matching suit or a figure-hugging pencil skirt. A tailored pair of wide-leg pants with a relaxed shirt from one of the best women's workwear brands can look and feel just as sharp but will be much more comfortable to wear, and you’ll get plenty of mileage out of just one pair.

Sofia Coppola’s latest look proves my point perfectly. The filmmaker was spotted at the Venice Film Festival wearing a gorgeous pale blue button-down tucked into a navy pair of pants, which she finished with what look like some Chanel flat slingback shoes. The outfit formula was a total classic, and her combination of separates was an elegant and timeless look that worked nicely for her event, but can also easily be recreated for your 9-5.

If you're on the hunt for new versatile pieces to update your autumn capsule wardrobe or are looking to reboot your workwear attire for September, opting for simple yet chic items like Sofia’s will make a wise choice. I’ve rounded up some similar buys below…

Shop the look

Shop more navy pants

When it comes to what shoes to wear with wide-leg pants, you don't have to stick to heels. While a little extra height can help you look taller and avoid your feet looking swamped in fabric, if you find a wide leg pair that sits just below the ankle, you can easily get away with wearing most styles of shoes as your hem will rest just over the top of them. Finish yours with leopard print ballet flats, shiny loafers or sporty trainers.

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

