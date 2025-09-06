No workwear wardrobe is complete without some smart tailoring - take inspiration from Sofia Coppola and opt for midnight blue

When it comes to looking smart for a day at the office, you don’t have to be suited up in a matching suit or a figure-hugging pencil skirt. A tailored pair of wide-leg pants with a relaxed shirt from one of the best women's workwear brands can look and feel just as sharp but will be much more comfortable to wear, and you’ll get plenty of mileage out of just one pair.

Sofia Coppola’s latest look proves my point perfectly. The filmmaker was spotted at the Venice Film Festival wearing a gorgeous pale blue button-down tucked into a navy pair of pants, which she finished with what look like some Chanel flat slingback shoes. The outfit formula was a total classic, and her combination of separates was an elegant and timeless look that worked nicely for her event, but can also easily be recreated for your 9-5.

If you're on the hunt for new versatile pieces to update your autumn capsule wardrobe or are looking to reboot your workwear attire for September, opting for simple yet chic items like Sofia’s will make a wise choice. I’ve rounded up some similar buys below…

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

French Connection Harrie Wide Leg Suiting Pants $98 / £72.39 at Nordstrom A high cut waist and pleated front make these pants very flattering - they will cinch in your middle and leave your legs looking longer. They're also available in black if you really want to stock up. Citizen of Humanity Kayla Shirt $248 / £233 at Revolve I'm a huge fan of an oversized white shirt, but after seeing Sofia's look, I will definitely be investing in a pale blue one like this button-down. This one is 100% cotton, and the button detailing on the sleeves means you can adjust where they sit on your arm. BOSS Rose Slingback Flat $230 / £169.85 at Nordstrom Chic slingbacks like these prove that you don't need sky-high heels to look smart. Use them to finish everything from pants to a floaty skirt. Although Sofia's look like they might be by Chanel, these are a great designer lookalike.

Shop more navy pants

When it comes to what shoes to wear with wide-leg pants, you don't have to stick to heels. While a little extra height can help you look taller and avoid your feet looking swamped in fabric, if you find a wide leg pair that sits just below the ankle, you can easily get away with wearing most styles of shoes as your hem will rest just over the top of them. Finish yours with leopard print ballet flats, shiny loafers or sporty trainers.