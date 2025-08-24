Sienna Miller's classic shirt and jeans outfit is perfect for autumn - and her bold accessories make it all the more stylish
The star added some wow-factor to her everyday staples with some designer finishing touches
When it comes to celebrity style crushes, Sienna Miller is up there as one of my all-time favourites. I have swooned over her outfits for years and years. It doesn't matter if she's on the red carpet or just out running errands; I have always adored how she can take straightforward basics and put them together to create a truly wow-worthy look. She has inspired my wardrobe for a long time, and her latest ensemble is one I will most definitely be recreating in the coming weeks when putting together my autumn capsule wardrobe.
The 43-year-old was spotted out in London wearing a soft beige shirt with straight leg jeans, which she finished nicely with a Gucci Giglio Large Tote bag and a pair of red Miu Miu Patent Leather Clogs. Sienna’s expert choice of accessories elevated her classic everyday combination into high fashion territory and shows us all just how easily the best designer bags and shoes can lift even the simplest of ensembles.
Sienna’s look is timeless, which makes it an easy one to emulate as we ease into autumn. Her oversized bag brought a modern twist to her pared-back separates, and it’s an outfit that will sit well for a shopping trip or a day at the office.
Shop Sienna's look
I love an oversized white shirt, but after seeing Sienna's top, I will be trying out this neutral button-down. It'll work well with other soft shades or denim.
When it comes to finding the best jeans for your body type, a straight cut and slightly wider leg is always a good place to start. The shape is universally flattering and will create a streamlined silhouette.
If your budget won't stretch as far as Sienna's Gucci tote bag, this designer lookalike will do the job nicely. Try knotting a coloured scarf around the handle for a little extra oomph.
As well as looking chic, Sienna's jumbo-sized bag was a very practical choice too. An extra-large accessory can make a style statement while holding all your daily essentials, and it will be ideal for shopping, storing snacks for the kids, or carrying your laptop to a meeting.
A busy printed piece will lift your look but may clash with your outfit, so if you want to get the maximum amount of wear out of your shoulder-swinger, take note from the star and opt for a soft neutral or plainer design.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
