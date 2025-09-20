Sienna Miller’s savvy styling gave her simple wardrobe staples a chic spin - here’s how to recreate her look

Nobody can make simple basics look as special as Sienna Miller can. The 43-year-old is an expert at styling everyday staples like flattering denim and classic shirts to give them a high-fashion feel, and if you're looking for autumn outfit ideas, her latest look is a perfect example of her effortless style know-how.

The star was spotted out in London earlier this month, wearing a pale blue shirt and black jeans combination, which she layered underneath a lightweight jacket by Prada and a fuzzy oversized shoulder bag by Our Legacy. Individually, each item was understated and fuss-free, but when worn together and styled with a pair of Phoebe Philo slip-on shoes and a western belt, the whole look was completely wow-worthy. It’s an outfit that can very easily be recreated, and you probably already own a couple of similar pieces in your autumn capsule wardrobe.

This ensemble will work nicely for a shopping trip or a day at the office, and can be dressed up or down by simply switching up your accessories. If you love her look, you can find some Sienna-inspired buys as well as some exact matches below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Sienna's look

Sienna's playfully tactile bag and cowboy-inspired belt added personality and fun to her pared-back shirt and denim combination while still being very wearable. Your accessories really can switch up the whole vibe of your outfit, so try an oversized pair of earrings, a silky neck scarf or even just a patterned pair of shoes to give older basics a new season refresh.