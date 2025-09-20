Sienna Miller’s savvy styling gave her simple wardrobe staples a chic spin - here’s how to recreate her look

This understated yet stylish outfit is up there with her very best

a headshot of sienna miller
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Nobody can make simple basics look as special as Sienna Miller can. The 43-year-old is an expert at styling everyday staples like flattering denim and classic shirts to give them a high-fashion feel, and if you're looking for autumn outfit ideas, her latest look is a perfect example of her effortless style know-how.

The star was spotted out in London earlier this month, wearing a pale blue shirt and black jeans combination, which she layered underneath a lightweight jacket by Prada and a fuzzy oversized shoulder bag by Our Legacy. Individually, each item was understated and fuss-free, but when worn together and styled with a pair of Phoebe Philo slip-on shoes and a western belt, the whole look was completely wow-worthy. It’s an outfit that can very easily be recreated, and you probably already own a couple of similar pieces in your autumn capsule wardrobe.

This ensemble will work nicely for a shopping trip or a day at the office, and can be dressed up or down by simply switching up your accessories. If you love her look, you can find some Sienna-inspired buys as well as some exact matches below.

sienna miller wearing a shirt and jeans outfit

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Get Sienna's look

Sienna's playfully tactile bag and cowboy-inspired belt added personality and fun to her pared-back shirt and denim combination while still being very wearable. Your accessories really can switch up the whole vibe of your outfit, so try an oversized pair of earrings, a silky neck scarf or even just a patterned pair of shoes to give older basics a new season refresh.

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

