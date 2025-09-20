Sienna Miller’s savvy styling gave her simple wardrobe staples a chic spin - here’s how to recreate her look
This understated yet stylish outfit is up there with her very best
Nobody can make simple basics look as special as Sienna Miller can. The 43-year-old is an expert at styling everyday staples like flattering denim and classic shirts to give them a high-fashion feel, and if you're looking for autumn outfit ideas, her latest look is a perfect example of her effortless style know-how.
The star was spotted out in London earlier this month, wearing a pale blue shirt and black jeans combination, which she layered underneath a lightweight jacket by Prada and a fuzzy oversized shoulder bag by Our Legacy. Individually, each item was understated and fuss-free, but when worn together and styled with a pair of Phoebe Philo slip-on shoes and a western belt, the whole look was completely wow-worthy. It’s an outfit that can very easily be recreated, and you probably already own a couple of similar pieces in your autumn capsule wardrobe.
This ensemble will work nicely for a shopping trip or a day at the office, and can be dressed up or down by simply switching up your accessories. If you love her look, you can find some Sienna-inspired buys as well as some exact matches below.
Get Sienna's look
I am a big fan of an oversized white shirt, but after seeing Sienna's chic ensemble, I will be investing in a pale blue button-down for off-duty looks. Pastels are on our list of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, so you'll hit the mark perfectly with this bargain buy.
A fuss-free zip-up jacket in this season's hottest chocolate brown hue will sit well over pretty much any piece for autumn. Sienna's outfit is proof that this colour pairs really well with pale blue, and this high street version costs a whopping £2410 less than Sienna's Prada style.
Exact Match
This fleecy shoulder bag will feel super snug on a cold day while channelling plenty of fun into your daytime outfits. If you're not familiar with this Stockholm-based brand, it's one you need on your radar.
Dark wash jeans are stylish and very flattering. Wear this indigo straight-leg pair with a fitted T-shirt and leopard print ballet flats.
If your budget won't stretch as far as Sienna's £700 designer shoes, opt for this similar pair of real leather flats. This higher cut silhouette is huge news this season, making these an amazing designer lookalike.
Sienna's playfully tactile bag and cowboy-inspired belt added personality and fun to her pared-back shirt and denim combination while still being very wearable. Your accessories really can switch up the whole vibe of your outfit, so try an oversized pair of earrings, a silky neck scarf or even just a patterned pair of shoes to give older basics a new season refresh.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.