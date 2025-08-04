Sheridan Smith's tomato-red suit is making me want to invest in colour-pop tailoring more than ever

There's something about a boldly coloured suit that always feels extra special. The combination of tailoring and an eye-catching shade creates a polished vibe that is a total winner for a fancy soiree.

If you’re on the hunt for a smart co-ord as an alternative to your best wedding guest dresses, I’d suggest taking note from Sheridan Smith, who wowed in a scarlet set while at the photo call for her new ITV series I Fought The Law. The 44-year-old actress looked incredible in a statement blazer and wide-leg trousers by one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM. She styled the look simply with heels and a plain white vest for a timeless and understated look, but the colour ensured all eyes were on her.

The star proves that women's trouser suits are no longer reserved for the office, so if you invest in a set now, you can get plenty of wear out of a bright co-ord. It will look fabulous for some upcoming nuptials, or as a new look for a fancy brunch, and can be styled in an endless number of ways. After seeing the star looking so glam, I'm seriously tempted to give tomato-inspired tailoring a go, but if you feel like it's a little too much, you can recreate her look with just a fitted blazer in a similar hue.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop The Look

Wearing a suit together like Sheridan will make a serious fashion statement, and you can then get plenty of extra wardrobe mileage from the set by teaming each half with other basics. Try wearing the jacket with your best wide leg jeans or a fresh white skirt, and you can add a slogan T-shirt to your trousers for a casual vibe.

Bright red tones will work with everything from black to soft nude or even hot pink - in fact, you'd be surprised at just how easily primary colours can be paired up with other block colours. Or for even more oomph, wear your pieces with this season's leopard print trend.