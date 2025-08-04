Sheridan Smith's tomato-red suit is making me want to invest in colour-pop tailoring more than ever
It's by the British brand that countless celebrities are loving at the moment
There's something about a boldly coloured suit that always feels extra special. The combination of tailoring and an eye-catching shade creates a polished vibe that is a total winner for a fancy soiree.
If you’re on the hunt for a smart co-ord as an alternative to your best wedding guest dresses, I’d suggest taking note from Sheridan Smith, who wowed in a scarlet set while at the photo call for her new ITV series I Fought The Law. The 44-year-old actress looked incredible in a statement blazer and wide-leg trousers by one of the best British clothing brands, ME+EM. She styled the look simply with heels and a plain white vest for a timeless and understated look, but the colour ensured all eyes were on her.
The star proves that women's trouser suits are no longer reserved for the office, so if you invest in a set now, you can get plenty of wear out of a bright co-ord. It will look fabulous for some upcoming nuptials, or as a new look for a fancy brunch, and can be styled in an endless number of ways. After seeing the star looking so glam, I'm seriously tempted to give tomato-inspired tailoring a go, but if you feel like it's a little too much, you can recreate her look with just a fitted blazer in a similar hue.
Shop The Look
Exact match
The nipped-in waist and padded shoulders give this jacket plenty of structure and add a sharpness that will work well for after hours. Countless celebrities love ME+EM, and it's easy to see why.
Exact match
Wide leg trousers are flattering as they skim over hips, but it's best to wear them with heels to avoid looking swamped in fabric. Snap these up while they're reduced in the ME+EM sale.
The gold shiny buttons on this one add a luxury spin that will instantly smarten up your favourite barrel leg jeans.
The wool-blend fabric gives this piece a slightly heavier feel, which will be perfect as the weather starts to cool. The discounts you can find in the Reiss sale are seriously amazing.
Wearing a suit together like Sheridan will make a serious fashion statement, and you can then get plenty of extra wardrobe mileage from the set by teaming each half with other basics. Try wearing the jacket with your best wide leg jeans or a fresh white skirt, and you can add a slogan T-shirt to your trousers for a casual vibe.
Bright red tones will work with everything from black to soft nude or even hot pink - in fact, you'd be surprised at just how easily primary colours can be paired up with other block colours. Or for even more oomph, wear your pieces with this season's leopard print trend.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.