Ruth Langsford’s V-neck jumper is the 'perfect trans-seasonal piece' for chilly summer evenings and the start of cooler weather
Autumn is just around the corner - and Ruth has got us ready to revamp our knitear selection
We might still be figuring out what to wear in the heat, to edge out the last part of the summer, but Ruth Langsford is already preparing for the cooler weather of autumn. With the mini heatwave in the UK this week, it might feel premature, but autumn is just a couple of weeks away, and pretty soon we'll all be swapping our best summer dresses with the cosy staples of our autumn capsule wardrobes.
Anticipating this change, Ruth’s new V-neck cotton-rich jumper from her QVC collection has just dropped, and it's the ideal piece for slowly edging into September. As Ruth explained in an Instagram post, the new cotton-rich jumper is the ‘perfect trans seasonal piece’ as it ‘looks great layered’ over summer outfit ideas to protect you from chilly evenings, while also working perfectly under everything from blazers to trench coats thanks to its ‘semi-relaxed’ yet still ‘shapely’ fit.
Ruth’s jumper is made from 60% cotton for a soft and breathable finish, ideal as we are still expected to see some slightly warmer days during the first part of the autumn. Available in a range of colours, the rich aubergine is already, unsurprisingly, sold out, but you can still snap up the cappuccino, royal blue, navy and red iterations. Or, if your heart is set on the plum tone, we’ve found a similar V-neck jumper from Debenhams, and there are plenty of other similar styles out there on the high street.
A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford)
A photo posted by on
Shop V-Neck Jumpers
EXACT MATCH
Available in five bold colours, including aubergine, cappuccino, this royal blue, navy and red, Ruth's V-neck jumper is a staple for the transitional months. Wear it on its own with jeans, as Ruth did on Instagram, or take advantage of the semi-relaxed fit and layer it over a blouse for a more office-friendly look.
Alternatives to try
Available in a light beige, smokey grey and a pale pink, this V-neck jumper is the perfect addition to any transitional wardrobe with its light colours, loose fit and soft, fine knit. The ribbing around the neckline and at the cuffs and hem emulate Ruth's look, while you get a slightly more boxy fit with this H&M piece.
It’s easy to forget just how versatile a simple V-neck jumper can be. But Ruth gives us tonnes of inspiration with her Instagram post, showing how even the same jumper in a different colour can feel like a whole different outfit.
Pairing her sweater with a slightly cropped, wide-leg fit adds a more casual feel to Ruth’s outfits, with a pair of the best white trainers or some open-toe sandals a great finisher to the relaxed style. A standout from her series of looks is the cappuccino-toned jumper, offering neutral styling at its best. This is an outfit we can see working effortlessly on early autumnal days.
Ruth also demonstrates how to effortlessly dress the jumper up with longer trousers, including a pair of black tailored trousers, with closed-toe shoes, creating a look that works as a smart-casual outfit idea.
Style Transitional Outfits like Ruth
A pair of cropped, neutral-toned linen trousers (especially a pair with an elasticated waist), are great for holiday outfit ideas, and Ruth's outfit proves exactly why. Styling hers with some trainers and a camel-toned jumper, this is a sophisticated look for what to wear on a plane.
While Ruth kept her outfits strictly to jumper and trouser combinations, nothing is stopping you from using her V-neck jumper, or a similar style, to extend the life of some of your summer capsule wardrobe favourites.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Ideal for what to wear over a dress, try adding Ruth's style of sweater over your best summer dresses, like a shirt dress, to increase its wear into the autumn. Or, team it with a floaty midi skirt and boots for a cosy, layered-up style that will work throughout winter.
Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.