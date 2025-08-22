Ruth Langsford’s V-neck jumper is the 'perfect trans-seasonal piece' for chilly summer evenings and the start of cooler weather

We might still be figuring out what to wear in the heat, to edge out the last part of the summer, but Ruth Langsford is already preparing for the cooler weather of autumn. With the mini heatwave in the UK this week, it might feel premature, but autumn is just a couple of weeks away, and pretty soon we'll all be swapping our best summer dresses with the cosy staples of our autumn capsule wardrobes.

Anticipating this change, Ruth’s new V-neck cotton-rich jumper from her QVC collection has just dropped, and it's the ideal piece for slowly edging into September. As Ruth explained in an Instagram post, the new cotton-rich jumper is the ‘perfect trans seasonal piece’ as it ‘looks great layered’ over summer outfit ideas to protect you from chilly evenings, while also working perfectly under everything from blazers to trench coats thanks to its ‘semi-relaxed’ yet still ‘shapely’ fit.

Ruth’s jumper is made from 60% cotton for a soft and breathable finish, ideal as we are still expected to see some slightly warmer days during the first part of the autumn. Available in a range of colours, the rich aubergine is already, unsurprisingly, sold out, but you can still snap up the cappuccino, royal blue, navy and red iterations. Or, if your heart is set on the plum tone, we’ve found a similar V-neck jumper from Debenhams, and there are plenty of other similar styles out there on the high street.

A post shared by Ruth Langsford (@ruthlangsford) A photo posted by on

Shop V-Neck Jumpers

EXACT MATCH QVC Ruth Langsford V Neck Cotton Rich Jumper £51.96 at QVC Available in five bold colours, including aubergine, cappuccino, this royal blue, navy and red, Ruth's V-neck jumper is a staple for the transitional months. Wear it on its own with jeans, as Ruth did on Instagram, or take advantage of the semi-relaxed fit and layer it over a blouse for a more office-friendly look.

Alternatives to try

H&M V-Neck Jumper £27.99 at H&M Available in a light beige, smokey grey and a pale pink, this V-neck jumper is the perfect addition to any transitional wardrobe with its light colours, loose fit and soft, fine knit. The ribbing around the neckline and at the cuffs and hem emulate Ruth's look, while you get a slightly more boxy fit with this H&M piece. Joe Browns Simple V-Neck Jumper £35 at Debenhams Ruth's jumper is already sold out in the aubergine shade, so we were delighted to come across this Joe Brown's jumper in a strikingly similar hue. Boasting the same relaxed shape as Ruth's V-neck, it's a great alternative to her jumper.

It’s easy to forget just how versatile a simple V-neck jumper can be. But Ruth gives us tonnes of inspiration with her Instagram post, showing how even the same jumper in a different colour can feel like a whole different outfit.

Pairing her sweater with a slightly cropped, wide-leg fit adds a more casual feel to Ruth’s outfits, with a pair of the best white trainers or some open-toe sandals a great finisher to the relaxed style. A standout from her series of looks is the cappuccino-toned jumper, offering neutral styling at its best. This is an outfit we can see working effortlessly on early autumnal days.

Ruth also demonstrates how to effortlessly dress the jumper up with longer trousers, including a pair of black tailored trousers, with closed-toe shoes, creating a look that works as a smart-casual outfit idea.

Style Transitional Outfits like Ruth

While Ruth kept her outfits strictly to jumper and trouser combinations, nothing is stopping you from using her V-neck jumper, or a similar style, to extend the life of some of your summer capsule wardrobe favourites.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Ideal for what to wear over a dress, try adding Ruth's style of sweater over your best summer dresses, like a shirt dress, to increase its wear into the autumn. Or, team it with a floaty midi skirt and boots for a cosy, layered-up style that will work throughout winter.