Jump to category:
Back To Top

Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's unexpected trench coat has me reconsidering this daring colour palette

The stylish star wowed in an outfit that was bold yet seriously polished

A HEADSHOT FOR ROSIE HUNTINGTON WHITELEY
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Matilda Stanley's avatar
By
published
in News

Traditional winter hues are easy to build outfits around, as seasonal tones of rich chocolate, spicy auburn and powdery greys complement each other beautifully and always look chic when worn together. I love the wash of cool-weather shades, but after seeing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s latest look, I’m tempted to inject something a little more bright and bold into my wintery wardrobe.

The model was snapped at the unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas tree in London, wearing a top-to-toe Burberry ensemble, which teamed two hues that I hadn’t considered wearing together before. A glossy leather trench in deep burgundy, layered over a bright yellow check shirt and trouser co-ord, before finishing with patterned heels and a shiny pair of Tiffany&Co gold earrings. The whole look really wowed and Rosie’s expert styling skills gave it a modern and polished feel.

The mix of moody burgundy with sunny yellow checks was unexpected but looked fantastic and Rosie’s ensemble serves as great inspiration for anybody looking to give their looks a lift this season. Sadly, the star’s exact clothing pieces aren’t out yet but I’ve rounded up some items to recreate her eye-catching get-up below.

ROSIE HUNTINGTON_WHITELEY WEARING A BURGUNDY BURBERRY TRENCH COAT

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Shop More Trench Coats

Rosie has championed Burberry a lot over the years and her latest outfit is one of my favourites from the heritage British clothing brand. The patent coat really wowed with bright yellow tones, but it will buddy up equally well with softer shades and classic neutrals.

If you are wondering how to pick a Burberry trench coat, and don't want to go for traditional beige, a leather number in a similar hue is a great place to start. Burberry trench coats can be trusted and will last you a lifetime, so if you invest in one now, you will genuinely love it forever.

Matilda Stanley
Matilda Stanley

Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

Back To Top