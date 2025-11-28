Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's unexpected trench coat has me reconsidering this daring colour palette

Traditional winter hues are easy to build outfits around, as seasonal tones of rich chocolate, spicy auburn and powdery greys complement each other beautifully and always look chic when worn together. I love the wash of cool-weather shades, but after seeing Rosie Huntington-Whiteley’s latest look, I’m tempted to inject something a little more bright and bold into my wintery wardrobe.

The model was snapped at the unveiling of the Claridge's Christmas tree in London, wearing a top-to-toe Burberry ensemble, which teamed two hues that I hadn’t considered wearing together before. A glossy leather trench in deep burgundy, layered over a bright yellow check shirt and trouser co-ord, before finishing with patterned heels and a shiny pair of Tiffany&Co gold earrings. The whole look really wowed and Rosie’s expert styling skills gave it a modern and polished feel.

The mix of moody burgundy with sunny yellow checks was unexpected but looked fantastic and Rosie’s ensemble serves as great inspiration for anybody looking to give their looks a lift this season. Sadly, the star’s exact clothing pieces aren’t out yet but I’ve rounded up some items to recreate her eye-catching get-up below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Burberry Mid-length Leather Kensington Trench Coat £6500 at Burberry Rosie's exact trench isn't available to buy just yet, but this real leather piece has a similar vibe but with a shorter length. If you are unsure about how to style a trench coat, take note from the star and simply belt at the middle, Monsoon Sarah Corbett-Winder Tartan Suit Trousers £60 (was £80) at Monsoon Recreate the model's bold checks with these similar toned trousers that will work equally as well to lift your everyday attire. The sunny hue is bright but when worn with soft neutrals or an oversized knit, they will look and feel a little more relaxed. Exact Match Burberry Check Cameo High Pumps £695 at Burberry Rosie opted for a fashionable-clash by adding heels in a different tone to her outfit. Her mismatch checks worked well but if you'd prefer something a little simpler, wear these patterned court shoes with a jeans and blazer outfit.

Shop More Trench Coats

Karen Millen Tailored Faux Leather Belted Trench Coat £215 (was £239) at Karen millen This faux leather coat looks very designer and will recreate Rosie's ensemble nicely, but it comes without the high end price tag. Wear it belted and pop the collar for a cool girl aesthetic. Bardot Faux Leather Longline Coat in Burgundy £189 at ASOS Layer this longline faux leather coat over a patterned knit and your best wide-leg jeans to create a high-meets-low look for the weekend. John Lewis Longline Leather Trench Coat £339 (was £399) at John Lewis This simplified and straighter cut coat has a fuss-free feel to it, but you can add some polish by using the tie belt to pull in your middle and add definition.

Rosie has championed Burberry a lot over the years and her latest outfit is one of my favourites from the heritage British clothing brand. The patent coat really wowed with bright yellow tones, but it will buddy up equally well with softer shades and classic neutrals.

If you are wondering how to pick a Burberry trench coat, and don't want to go for traditional beige, a leather number in a similar hue is a great place to start. Burberry trench coats can be trusted and will last you a lifetime, so if you invest in one now, you will genuinely love it forever.