Shake up your 9-5 style like Rose Byrne with some sleek modern tailoring
The actress wowed in a matching set while out in New York, and her look acted as smart outfit inspiration for the new season
The humble suit has come a long way over the last few years. A blazer and pants set used to be simple, straightforward and reserved for the boardroom, but these days you have plenty of options when it comes to the shape, color and style of a matching co-ord. And they can be worn for any kind of occasion, from weddings to dinner dates.
If you are currently on the hunt for some new, smarter pieces for work or play, it’s worth taking a look at Rose Byrne’s latest outfit. The 46-year-old was spotted out in New York, wearing a seriously chic gray-green double-breasted jacket and wide-leg pants set by LilySilk, finishing her suit with a matching shirt and a pair of black pointed pumps. The whole look was polished and really wowed, and the light hue was perfect for ticking off autumn/winter fashion color trends 2025.
If you like the star’s modern take on tailoring, you can find the very same pieces as well as some other do-it-all double-breasted suits from some of the best women's workwear brands below.
Shop Rose's look
Exact Match
Rose's blazer has a slightly oversized fit, which keeps it feeling very fashion-forward. The double-breasted cut is incredibly sharp, and whilst it looks great with the matching pants, you could also use it to perk up a pair of blue barrel leg jeans.
Exact Match
Wide-leg pants like these are universally flattering as the roomier shape drapes over hips and thighs to create a streamlined silhouette. Adding heels will elongate the leg even further, or add your best white trainers for a contemporary take on tailoring. I must say I'm pleasantly surprised - when I first saw Rose's look, I assumed the price tag would run into the thousands!
A suit always looks incredible when worn together, but the best thing about a matching set is how much extra wear you can get out of it - simply by buddying up each half with other separates in your closet. Try wearing the blazer with an oversized white shirt and denim, or dress up your tailored pants with a silky cami and a leather jacket for date night.
Buy a suit now, and you'll get an endless amount of mileage out of it for years to come.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
