Shake up your 9-5 style like Rose Byrne with some sleek modern tailoring

The humble suit has come a long way over the last few years. A blazer and pants set used to be simple, straightforward and reserved for the boardroom, but these days you have plenty of options when it comes to the shape, color and style of a matching co-ord. And they can be worn for any kind of occasion, from weddings to dinner dates.

If you are currently on the hunt for some new, smarter pieces for work or play, it’s worth taking a look at Rose Byrne’s latest outfit. The 46-year-old was spotted out in New York, wearing a seriously chic gray-green double-breasted jacket and wide-leg pants set by LilySilk, finishing her suit with a matching shirt and a pair of black pointed pumps. The whole look was polished and really wowed, and the light hue was perfect for ticking off autumn/winter fashion color trends 2025.

If you like the star’s modern take on tailoring, you can find the very same pieces as well as some other do-it-all double-breasted suits from some of the best women's workwear brands below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Rose's look

A suit always looks incredible when worn together, but the best thing about a matching set is how much extra wear you can get out of it - simply by buddying up each half with other separates in your closet. Try wearing the blazer with an oversized white shirt and denim, or dress up your tailored pants with a silky cami and a leather jacket for date night.

Buy a suit now, and you'll get an endless amount of mileage out of it for years to come.