Rochelle Humes' suede skirt is the trending summer buy that can be easily restyled for autumn and beyond

We're enjoying the daily fashion inspiration from Rochelle Humes, who is currently covering for Cat Deeley on This Morning. Stepping out in a trend-worthy ensemble, the TV presenter looked elegant in a trending sand suede skirt and tonal khaki top, a look that perfectly tapped into the spring/summer fashion trends for 2025.

Thanks to a continued love of quiet luxury, alongside a resurgence of bohemian-inspired fashion, neutral suede styles have found themselves returning to the forefront of fashion. Spotted at the likes of Prada and Miu Miu, suede skirts and jackets have been key silhouettes at both designer and high street brands.

In a stylish, high-street ensemble, Rochelle's entire look is still available to buy, and while this might be a big summer trend, we can guarantee that if you invest in a capsule wardrobe-worthy suede skirt, you'll be wearing it right into autumn and beyond.

Suede is one of the biggest trends of the summer

A post shared by Amber Jackson (@amberstyledit) A photo posted by on

While Rochelle paired her suede skirt with a pair of directional, backless, heeled sandals, a neutral suede skirt, such as Rochelle's Mint Velvet style, will work with many different types of shoes. For a smart casual outfit, try pairing your suede skirt with a fitted t-shirt and a pair of the best white trainers; this will give a relaxed and sporty feel to your outfit. You can also pair a suede skirt with flat sandals, just keep your shoe choice in the same tonal colour palette to maximise your leg length.

But a neutral suede skirt will work far beyond the summer. As with leather, suede, despite its delicate nature, is a hard-wearing fabric; you just need to make sure you care for and store it appropriately to keep it in tip-top condition. Try teaming your suede skirt with a simple, fitted sweater and a pair of tonal knee-high boots to step into autumn in style.

Teaming the skirt with a khaki top (keeping it within a similar colour palette), Rochelle's top featured corset-style stitching and a peplum hem that created a feminine fit-and-flare shape. The nipped-in waist, paired with the peplum and a straight skirt, highlighted her hourglass curves.

Get the look

Exact match Mint Velvet Neutral Suede Midi Skirt £199 at Mint Velvet Suede skirts have been a key silhouette of the summer, but this style will work beyond September thanks to its autumnal colouring and comforting texture. To make it work beyond this season, style with a cosy knit and tonal knee-high boots. Exact match River Island Khaki Sleeveless Tie Back Corset Top £32 at River Island Rochelle's exact top references a corset silhouette through panel detailing that helps to create a contoured shape. The defined bust cups, waist panels and hourglass-enhancing peplum make this top a great choice for nipping in your middle. Exact match River Island Brown Perspex Mule Heeled Sandals £36 at River Island One of the biggest shoe trends of 2025, heeled mules are a silhouette you'll see across the high street. Not the easiest shape to walk in, these neutral, brown shoes are a chic but directional summer footwear option that will work just as well with dresses as they will with jeans. Splurge & Other Stories Suede Midi Skirt £345 at &OtherStories The flippy hem on this skirt adds a touch of extra femininity. Pairable now with a blouse and sandals, this skirt will still be maxing out its cost-per-wear come the autumn. Like leather, suede fabric, when looked after well can last for years, and this neutral colour won't date either. PixieGirl Petite Suedette Midi Skirt £34.99 at Debenhams For a more budget-friendly option, try one of the many suedette iterations about this season. Not quite as weighty or hardy, this skirt still delivers the same style as Rochelle's outfit, but at a fraction of the price. Pair with other neutral tones for a quiet luxury finish. ASOS DESIGN Asos Design Peplum Waistcoat in Khaki £32 at ASOS For a top that's a little less contoured, but still within the same khaki colour palette as Rochelle's, try this directional waistcoat. Buttoned up, it can act as a top and taps into another major trend for the season. Pair this with your favourite blue jeans too.

Although we're still putting together summer outfit ideas, we've still got one eye on autumn, sorry, but it's only round the corner; so the more versatile the styles we can buy now, the better.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

With excellent cost-per-wear opportunities, a suede skirt is one of those trending pieces that is also pretty timeless. Like leather, suede is such a premium purchase, that it falls under the category of investment, especially if you opt for a neutral colourway like Rochelle. Working beautifully with blouses and t-shirts in the spring and summer, simply add winter-warming pieces to spin this skirt into a chic autumn outfit idea. The midi-length hem feels elegant, so it's all down to your accessorising as to how glam you make it.

As always, think about the proportions of your outfit. Straighter skirts can often take a little more volume on top, but highlighting your waist will ultimately be key if you're looking for an hourglass silhouette.