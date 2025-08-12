Pamela Anderson channels Marilyn Monroe in this retro take on a summer classic
She might've been known for her iconic red swimsuit in the 1990s, but Pamela Anderson was channelling another blonde bombshell when she stepped out in New York wearing one of the best summer dresses for warm weather, a stunning white midi dress by One Of as she continued her promotional tour for her latest film.
Anderson's frock featured a prominent oversized collar and nipped-in waist, plus a full skirt, creating a distinctly Marilyn Monroe-inspired outfit. The actress added to the cool retro vibe with her blonde hair side parted and slicked back with a 1950s style flip-up at the ends and a pair of towering stiletto heels in butter yellow to match the delicate hand-painted pattern of the dress.
If you've been wondering how to wear butter yellow - this summer's hottest colour - take a tip from Pamela Anderson's look and try adding it to your existing capsule summer wardrobe in the form of an accessory or two, this flattering hue pairs well with almost all neutrals.
A little white dress is a summer must-have
With such an eye-catching dress, we love how Pamela Anderson has stripped her outfit right back on the accessories front, choosing to add a simple pair of single-sole satin pumps in pale yellow and diamond solitaire stud earrings, allowing the dress to be the star of the show.
If you want to take this Fifties-inspired outfit a step further, why not try adding a pair of cat-eye sunglasses to complete the look? One of the biggest sunglasses trends of 2025, look for a pair with sharp upturned corners, ticks or an oversized frame to add a modern edge to this elegant look.
Shop the look
Wondering what to wear in the heat? It doesn't get easier or more chic than this crisp cotton halterneck dress from New York-based designer Carolina Herrera.
Looking for holiday outfit ideas? We've got you covered. This ivory linen dress has all of the retro charm of Anderson's frock and also comes in a petite length.
This Zara dress is a great option if you're looking for new summer work outfit ideas. Made of cotton poplin, it'll look stylish with sandals or heels.
Diamond earrings are a great piece of jewellery to invest in, but if you're looking for more affordable jewellery buys, Swarovski's crystal studs are a stylish and sparkly alternative.
When it comes to summer outfit ideas, we're definitely taking notes from Pamela Anderson's retro-inspired aesthetic to give a new twist to the classic white shirt dress.
With its clean lines and simple silhouette, the pared-back elegance of Anderson's look shows that less definitely can be more. If you're not a fan of towering stilettos, this dress will look just as chic when worn with a simple pair of comfortable sandals.
Whether you're heading out for rooftop cocktails and need a new date night outfit idea or a late-summer stroll, this ensemble strikes the perfect balance between effortless and eye-catching. It’s proof that timeless staples, when styled just so, never go out of fashion.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
