Margot Robbie's eveningwear look reveals a failsafe combination that will also elongate your figure

If you’re heading to a party, dinner, or a special occasion this season, Margot Robbie’s white halter neck top paired with high-waisted black pants and platform stiletto heels is an outfit formula worth repeating.

Captured leaving Cara Delevingne’s birthday party earlier this month in LA, Margot Robbie’s elegant party outfit is an easy-to-wear combination that not only falls in line with the current spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but is also flattering and figure elongating.

She tucked a white halterneck blouse into wide-leg tailored pants that featured front pleats for a leg-lengthening look. To finish, she opted for black platform stilettos and the coveted Alaïa Le Click Large leather shoulder bag.

A halterneck blouse or top is an elegant choice if you’re off to a special occasion, and it also offers an extremely flattering design, accentuating the shoulders and elongating the neck and upper torso, too, by drawing the eye up the body and the neck. And when tucked into floaty wide-leg pants, this combination balances proportions perfectly.

An outfit formula like this also works effortlessly for a myriad of occasions, from work events to date nights. In the warmer months, a halterneck can be worn solo as part of a smart casual outfit, and when we turn into fall, try pairing this look with a tailored blazer or suede cropped jacket.

Her high-waisted pants perfectly cinch in at the waist and fall gracefully into a wide-leg silhouette. This instantly gives the illusion of longer legs, and of course, the extra height from her platform stilettos helps too. But really, what makes this combination so flattering is the fact that the fitted top and looser, more relaxed pants work together to create a classic formula for lengthening your proportions and highlighting your curves.

Tucking in the top helps to nip in your waist, while the long leg pants create length at the bottom, which is complemented by the halter top, which pulls the eye up the body and along the neck.

Whether you're heading to a party or for a casual evening out, a halter neck top and high-waisted pants combination is certainly a flattering choice. And as we head into fall, having some go-to party-ready outfits is essential, and this one is worth wearing on repeat.