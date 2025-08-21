Margot Robbie's eveningwear look reveals a failsafe combination that will also elongate your figure
Spotted in LA earlier this month, Robbie's chic outfit is the flattering ensemble we want to add to our rotation
If you’re heading to a party, dinner, or a special occasion this season, Margot Robbie’s white halter neck top paired with high-waisted black pants and platform stiletto heels is an outfit formula worth repeating.
Captured leaving Cara Delevingne’s birthday party earlier this month in LA, Margot Robbie’s elegant party outfit is an easy-to-wear combination that not only falls in line with the current spring/summer fashion trends for 2025, but is also flattering and figure elongating.
She tucked a white halterneck blouse into wide-leg tailored pants that featured front pleats for a leg-lengthening look. To finish, she opted for black platform stilettos and the coveted Alaïa Le Click Large leather shoulder bag.
A halterneck blouse or top is an elegant choice if you’re off to a special occasion, and it also offers an extremely flattering design, accentuating the shoulders and elongating the neck and upper torso, too, by drawing the eye up the body and the neck. And when tucked into floaty wide-leg pants, this combination balances proportions perfectly.
An outfit formula like this also works effortlessly for a myriad of occasions, from work events to date nights. In the warmer months, a halterneck can be worn solo as part of a smart casual outfit, and when we turn into fall, try pairing this look with a tailored blazer or suede cropped jacket.
Shop Margot Robbie's Look
These floaty high-waisted pants would look excellent with almost any footwear, from stilettos to your favorite leather loafers. For a casual look, opt for your best white sneakers and add a simple white t-shirt.
Black heeled sandals are the backbone of every good capsule closet. Wear these to smart work events paired with tailored separates or with floaty dresses for special occasions.
Her high-waisted pants perfectly cinch in at the waist and fall gracefully into a wide-leg silhouette. This instantly gives the illusion of longer legs, and of course, the extra height from her platform stilettos helps too. But really, what makes this combination so flattering is the fact that the fitted top and looser, more relaxed pants work together to create a classic formula for lengthening your proportions and highlighting your curves.
Tucking in the top helps to nip in your waist, while the long leg pants create length at the bottom, which is complemented by the halter top, which pulls the eye up the body and along the neck.
Whether you're heading to a party or for a casual evening out, a halter neck top and high-waisted pants combination is certainly a flattering choice. And as we head into fall, having some go-to party-ready outfits is essential, and this one is worth wearing on repeat.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
