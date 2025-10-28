Coveting the Marc Jacobs Dakota bag? This £33 high-street alternative could be mistaken for the original

In rich chocolate-brown hue and with a prominent belt detail, this H&M handbag channels the same luxurious feel as the Marc Jacobs Dakota bag, earning its place as one of the best designer lookalikes to shop this season.

For £32.99, the H&M belted tote has a strikingly similar design to the Marc Jacobs Dakota bag, which sells for £650 (or more, depending on the size). Although Marc Jacobs is home to some of the best designer handbags, their styles will often cost you more than the average high-street bag, so this H&M alternative is a welcome find.

The coveted Marc Jacobs Dakota Satchel bag was newly released this season, and is being favoured for its functional carry-all design and its nostalgic belt detail that ties into the autumn/winter handbag trends 2025. It comes in several colourways, sizes and fabrics; however, this H&M lookalike mimics the dark brown suede shade that fashion-lovers are favouring.

Shop Marc Jacobs Dakota Bag & H&M lookalike

Marc Jacobs Dakota Suede Satchel Bag £650 at Selfridges This supple suede handbag offers ample room for your everyday essentials. It has two compartments and an interior zip pocket that adds to its practical appeal. Although this is an investment piece, it's relatively well-priced in comparison to some designer bags, which range well into the thousands. H&M Belt Detail Tote Bag £32.99 at H&M This smooth leather-look handbag has the same structured silhouette and belted design as the Marc Jacobs Dakota bag. Its belt-look detail features a chunky metal buckle that feels effortlessly on trend. The square silhouette offers ample room, making it ideal for carrying everyday items.

The H&M tote mirrors the Dakota’s structured shape, and the belt around the top is reminiscent of Marc Jacobs’ belt detail on the Dakota. It also comes in a dark chocolate brown shade, a colour that has played a key part in the autumn/winter colour trends 2025.

However, one key difference is that the H&M tote features a leather-look finish and is made from a faux material to create this smooth leather look. Whereas the Marc Jacobs Dakota satchel is crafted in textural suede, which adds to its luxurious appeal. It features a magnetic closure, two interior compartments and some handy pockets too.

(Image credit: h&m)

The H&M bag features top handles and a chocolate brown tone, which is in line with the aesthetic of many high-end bags that are trending this season. However, it's key to note that the H&M version may not deliver on the long-lasting quality that the Marc Jacobs Dakota satchel will.

Suede is everywhere this season, featured on almost everything, from jackets to the best knee-high boots, and suede handbags are a key trend that Marc Jacobs' Dakato bag confirms.

Not only does the Dakato allude to the suede trend, but the satchel silhouette has also been on the rise. The Mulberry Roxanne, with its satchel-inspired design, has been rereleased, and even Anne Hathaway was spotted carrying a vintage Coach messenger bag, a style considered in the same family as the satchel.

If you're simply looking for an affordable handbag to add to your current autumn capsule wardrobe, this H&M bag will serve you well. The dark brown hue remains a consistent player in this season's trend, and the belted design feels nostalgic, referencing noughties styles with prominent hardware such as the Chloé Paddington. This rich brown hue also pairs well with a range of seasonal tones, from burgundy to khaki green.