Coveting the Marc Jacobs Dakota bag? This £33 high-street alternative could be mistaken for the original

The newly released Dakota Suede Satchel Bag is taking the fashion world by storm – but don't worry, you don't have to spend £650 to get the same look

Image of brown satchel
(Image credit: H&M)
In rich chocolate-brown hue and with a prominent belt detail, this H&M handbag channels the same luxurious feel as the Marc Jacobs Dakota bag, earning its place as one of the best designer lookalikes to shop this season.

For £32.99, the H&M belted tote has a strikingly similar design to the Marc Jacobs Dakota bag, which sells for £650 (or more, depending on the size). Although Marc Jacobs is home to some of the best designer handbags, their styles will often cost you more than the average high-street bag, so this H&M alternative is a welcome find.

Shop Marc Jacobs Dakota Bag & H&M lookalike

The H&M tote mirrors the Dakota’s structured shape, and the belt around the top is reminiscent of Marc Jacobs’ belt detail on the Dakota. It also comes in a dark chocolate brown shade, a colour that has played a key part in the autumn/winter colour trends 2025.

However, one key difference is that the H&M tote features a leather-look finish and is made from a faux material to create this smooth leather look. Whereas the Marc Jacobs Dakota satchel is crafted in textural suede, which adds to its luxurious appeal. It features a magnetic closure, two interior compartments and some handy pockets too.

Image of H&amp;amp;M bag

(Image credit: h&m)

The H&M bag features top handles and a chocolate brown tone, which is in line with the aesthetic of many high-end bags that are trending this season. However, it's key to note that the H&M version may not deliver on the long-lasting quality that the Marc Jacobs Dakota satchel will.

Suede is everywhere this season, featured on almost everything, from jackets to the best knee-high boots, and suede handbags are a key trend that Marc Jacobs' Dakato bag confirms.

Not only does the Dakato allude to the suede trend, but the satchel silhouette has also been on the rise. The Mulberry Roxanne, with its satchel-inspired design, has been rereleased, and even Anne Hathaway was spotted carrying a vintage Coach messenger bag, a style considered in the same family as the satchel.

If you're simply looking for an affordable handbag to add to your current autumn capsule wardrobe, this H&M bag will serve you well. The dark brown hue remains a consistent player in this season's trend, and the belted design feels nostalgic, referencing noughties styles with prominent hardware such as the Chloé Paddington. This rich brown hue also pairs well with a range of seasonal tones, from burgundy to khaki green.

