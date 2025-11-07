M&S now has 20% off on selected coats and cosy knitwear – be warned, you'll want everything
These are the bestselling styles worth shopping before they sell out
There's a chill in the air, and M&S has timed things perfectly by offering 20% off coats, jackets and knitwear. From cosy cardigans that pair with everyday denim to sumptuous faux-fur coats that layer seamlessly over eveningwear, these are the noteworthy styles that are selling out fast.
It's no secret that M&S's latest collection has embodied the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 to perfection. However, you don't need to shop from the runway collections to channel the latest trends. Faux-fur coats, heritage checked jackets, and even a scarf-neck cardigan are just some of the trending designs that are part of M&S's latest collection.
With the 20% offer starting today, now's the moment to invest in those key staples you'll be wearing on repeat. Cosy jumpers and button-front cardigans are core staples in any autumn capsule wardrobe, not to mention warm outerwear too, and investing in new styles makes getting dressed in the colder weather that little bit more exciting.
Shop M&S best selling knitwear: 20% off
Shop M&S best selling coats & jackets: 20% off
Keep yourself warm and toasty with this cosy faux fur coat. Not only does it channel the coat trends 2025, but it's also a timeless and versatile outerwear choice.
British heritage checks are trending this season, and this micro-check jacket offers an opportunity to wear them. Style with tailored trousers, or create the chicest jeans and a blazer outfit.
From luxurious faux fur coats to chunky roll neck jumpers, M&S's selection of knitwear and coats proves that looking your best through the cooler months doesn't have to cost you a fortune. Investing in cosy outerwear or knitwear can truly transform your cold weather dressing, and with 20% off, it's worth adding your favourite styles to your basket before they sell out.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
