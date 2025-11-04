Kelly Brook's animal print dress is the update to leopard print we've been waiting for

Kelly Brook attended the Music Industry Trust Awards 2025 wearing a crinkle-chiffon antelope print dress that we're eagerly adding to our party season wardrobe. Offering an update to classic leopard, Kelly's figure-flattering dress is from one of the best British clothing brands – Rixo.

An integral part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, animal print is still big news this season, and Kelly's dress offers perfect inspiration for the months ahead. And while leopard has gone nowhere, if you find leopard a little brash, then antelope could be the print you need to take a walk on the wild side.

Image of Kelly Brook

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kelly Brook styled the chiffon-crinkled gown with black strappy open-toe heels, a gold chain necklace with a sun-and-moon pendant, gold hoop earrings, and a statement gold clutch bag.

Adding an animal print party dress to your current autumn capsule wardrobe won't disappoint. Although it is regularly seen amongst the top trends of the season, prints like classic leopard, show no signs of dwindling in popularity, and antelope offers the perfect antidote if you need a change from leopard-leaning looks.

If you're wondering how to style antelope prints, take notes from how to style leopard print, as the two share a colour palette and even have a similar design, meaning you can pretty much wear them in the same way. A versatile neutral, it can easily be dressed up or down for maximum versatility.

