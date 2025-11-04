Kelly Brook's animal print dress is the update to leopard print we've been waiting for
We're adding this fearsomely printed dress to our party season wish list
Kelly Brook attended the Music Industry Trust Awards 2025 wearing a crinkle-chiffon antelope print dress that we're eagerly adding to our party season wardrobe. Offering an update to classic leopard, Kelly's figure-flattering dress is from one of the best British clothing brands – Rixo.
An integral part of the autumn/winter fashion trends 2025, animal print is still big news this season, and Kelly's dress offers perfect inspiration for the months ahead. And while leopard has gone nowhere, if you find leopard a little brash, then antelope could be the print you need to take a walk on the wild side.
Wearing the Meera Chiffon Gown in Antelope Spot Black, Kelly's dress features long, floaty sleeves, a plunging V-neckline, and a ruffled front that creates a flattering silhouette, lengthening the star's frame, while highlighting her curves in the process.
Kelly Brook styled the chiffon-crinkled gown with black strappy open-toe heels, a gold chain necklace with a sun-and-moon pendant, gold hoop earrings, and a statement gold clutch bag.
If you're on the hunt for a new party-ready gown, the Meera is an elegant choice. The flattering empire line and floaty front drape make it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy, too. A softer alternative to bolder leopard print, this is a great choice for those who want to wear animal print, but crave a little more subtlety.
Classic leopard alternatives
If you still have a soft spot for leopard, these dresses make a great alternative to Kelly's choice.
The adjustable tie-waist design and front fastening make this a dress an extremely flattering option. Style this with some strappy black heels and a black blazer for the chicest event-ready attire, or add a pair of the best knee-high boots for a more daytime feel.
Accessories
This vintage-inspired necklace features a striking gold-plated chain and an amber-coloured stone that will pair well with tonal animal prints. Or add this necklace to your brown outfit ideas.
Adding an animal print party dress to your current autumn capsule wardrobe won't disappoint. Although it is regularly seen amongst the top trends of the season, prints like classic leopard, show no signs of dwindling in popularity, and antelope offers the perfect antidote if you need a change from leopard-leaning looks.
If you're wondering how to style antelope prints, take notes from how to style leopard print, as the two share a colour palette and even have a similar design, meaning you can pretty much wear them in the same way. A versatile neutral, it can easily be dressed up or down for maximum versatility.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
