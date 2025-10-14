Julia Roberts has the final word on flared jeans in a full look from our favourite British clothing brand
Her whole outfit is available to buy now
Julia Roberts has been doing the rounds recently to promote her new film After The Hunt, and although we've loved her red carpet dresses and 90s-inspired tailoring, this denim and leather look is now top of our list to recreate.
And it turns out dressing head to toe like Julia is easier than you might think, because she's wearing a full outfit from one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM. With the help of superstar stylist Elizabeth Stewart, she leaned into one of the most flattering denim trends 2025, flared jeans.
Add in a navy broderie anglaise blouse and a leather blazer in a buttery shade of yellow, both of which are from ME+EM, plus the Anya Hindmarch In-Flight travel bag, and Julia looked effortlessly elegant for her appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show.
A post shared by ME+EM (@meandem)
A photo posted by on
Shop Julia's exact outfit
Exact match
This leather jacket/blazer hybrid is the epitome of Quiet Luxury, and will give a contemporary spin to your favourite jeans and a blazer outfits. Invest now and love this forever.
Exact match
Patch pocket jeans are a big trend this season, and it's a subtle detail that is both really flattering and shows you know your stuff when it comes to style. The gentle shape of these will ease you into flares if you're more used to skinny or barrel leg jeans.
There's only one size left in this blouse, so you'll have to be quick to click. The frill cuffs are a really nice touch, and although the lightweight cotton fabric lends itself well to summer outfits, it's also an ideal layering piece for underneath your best cashmere jumpers.
If you're keen to try the brand, but Julia's luxe look is pushing your budget a bit, you could check out our top ME+EM sale picks, or try the lookalike options we've rounded up for you elsewhere on the virtual high street.
Shop the look for less
Suede jackets are everywhere this season, so if Julia's leather look isn't for you, this tactile jacket will do the trick. It's a looser silhouette, too, so you can layer your chunkiest knits underneath.
Julia is the latest in a long line of celebrity ME+EM fans, which range from royalty, including the Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie, to stylish stars like Pamela Anderson and Leighton Meester.
The brand's founder, Clare Hornby, is quoted on the ME+EM website as saying, "I don’t believe that modern women should have to choose between quality and cost; between contemporary trends and clothes they can actually function and look great in. That’s why I founded ME+EM in 2009."
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.