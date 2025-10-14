Julia Roberts has the final word on flared jeans in a full look from our favourite British clothing brand

Her whole outfit is available to buy now

Julia Roberts attends the UK premiere of &#039;After The Hunt&#039; during the 69th BFI London Film Festival at the Royal Festival Hall in London, United Kingdom on October 11, 2025
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Julia Roberts has been doing the rounds recently to promote her new film After The Hunt, and although we've loved her red carpet dresses and 90s-inspired tailoring, this denim and leather look is now top of our list to recreate.

And it turns out dressing head to toe like Julia is easier than you might think, because she's wearing a full outfit from one of our favourite British clothing brands, ME+EM. With the help of superstar stylist Elizabeth Stewart, she leaned into one of the most flattering denim trends 2025, flared jeans.

Shop Julia's exact outfit

If you're keen to try the brand, but Julia's luxe look is pushing your budget a bit, you could check out our top ME+EM sale picks, or try the lookalike options we've rounded up for you elsewhere on the virtual high street.

Shop the look for less

Julia is the latest in a long line of celebrity ME+EM fans, which range from royalty, including the Princess of Wales and Duchess Sophie, to stylish stars like Pamela Anderson and Leighton Meester.

The brand's founder, Clare Hornby, is quoted on the ME+EM website as saying, "I don’t believe that modern women should have to choose between quality and cost; between contemporary trends and clothes they can actually function and look great in. That’s why I founded ME+EM in 2009."

Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

