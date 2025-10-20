Jennifer Aniston channels Farrah Fawcett in the nostalgic Nike trainers you need in your life

They've got more than just an iconic haircut in common

Jennifer Aniston at the 76th Primetime Emmy Awards held at Peacock Theater on September 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California
(Image credit: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images)
Jennifer Aniston has been giving us some serious trainer envy recently. In the last few weeks, we've spotted the star of The Morning Show wearing Adidas Sambas in both white and cold-weather-friendly black, and now she's showing off another contender for most comfortable trainers.

She posted an image to Instagram with the caption "happy weekend", wearing a very Jen An outfit, consisting of a white ribbed top, blue distressed jeans and a pair of white Nike Cortez trainers with a red tick and a blue stripe on the side. In her social media post, she included a photo of the iconic Farrah Fawcett rocking the same trainers on a skateboard on the set of Charlie's Angels back in the 1970s, and it's a testament to this classic design that they look just as fresh today.

There's still time to wear your box-fresh trainers before winter boot season really kicks in, plus you'll be revisiting them as soon as there's any sign of some sun in spring. That's the beauty of investing in a good pair of trainers - they really are the most versatile shoes you can own.

