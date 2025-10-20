Jennifer Aniston channels Farrah Fawcett in the nostalgic Nike trainers you need in your life
They've got more than just an iconic haircut in common
Jennifer Aniston has been giving us some serious trainer envy recently. In the last few weeks, we've spotted the star of The Morning Show wearing Adidas Sambas in both white and cold-weather-friendly black, and now she's showing off another contender for most comfortable trainers.
She posted an image to Instagram with the caption "happy weekend", wearing a very Jen An outfit, consisting of a white ribbed top, blue distressed jeans and a pair of white Nike Cortez trainers with a red tick and a blue stripe on the side. In her social media post, she included a photo of the iconic Farrah Fawcett rocking the same trainers on a skateboard on the set of Charlie's Angels back in the 1970s, and it's a testament to this classic design that they look just as fresh today.
Jennifer and Farrah aren't the only famous fans of these kicks, either, because Katie Holmes was spotted in the same trainers just last month. They do say three's a trend...
With so much choice out there when it comes to the best white trainers, sometimes we just need a little nudge in the right direction, and Jennifer's Instagram post has done exactly that. The striking tomato red tick is a nice nod to the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, and they tick the retro theme that was high on our list of the trainer trends 2025 as well - win win!
Shop Jennifer's look
Jennifer is a big fan of going back to basics, and this simple white ribbed top is just like the one she's wearing. For that price, I'd get a few - and in different colours! If it feels too chilly to wear them on their own right now, layer them underneath your best cashmere jumpers.
Shop more retro trainers
One Amazon reviewer wrote of this style: "The design is clean and modern, offering a perfect mix of style and comfort. The sneaker features a soft leather upper that feels durable yet breathable, while the SoftFoam+ cushioning provides excellent comfort for all-day wear."
I couldn't resist showing you these - it seems like now is the time to be buying trainers, as there are some great reductions! I love the slim fit and low profile of these, which will work well with your favourite jeans and a blazer outfits.
There's still time to wear your box-fresh trainers before winter boot season really kicks in, plus you'll be revisiting them as soon as there's any sign of some sun in spring. That's the beauty of investing in a good pair of trainers - they really are the most versatile shoes you can own.
