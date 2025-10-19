Jennifer Aniston's favourite black trainers will solve every wardrobe dilemma in this weather

Adidas Sambas are the shoe of the season, but have you thought about switching out white trainers for more practical black ones?

Nothing gets as much wear in my wardrobe as my best white trainers. They take me from floaty floral midi dresses to casual denim effortlessly, and I can't think of a single shoe that offers quite so much versatility.

However, I admit, I always reach this point of the year when I start to get worried about my white trainers in this weather. It's not quite winter boots cold yet, and trainers are the perfect footnote to jeans and a blazer outfits, but one muddy puddle and I'm spending the evening trying to make them look box-fresh again.

The popularity of these trending trainers doesn't seem likely to start fading any time soon, and Jennifer isn't the only celebrity fan. Kate Moss has them in the same black and white colourway as Jen, and Jennifer Lawrence is a Samba gal, too.

Black trainers can have a tendency to feel that bit smarter and more elevated than white or colourful trainers, but the beauty of Sambas is that there really is something for everyone, from futuristic silver to leopard print or rich maroon.

