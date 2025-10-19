Jennifer Aniston's favourite black trainers will solve every wardrobe dilemma in this weather
Adidas Sambas are the shoe of the season, but have you thought about switching out white trainers for more practical black ones?
Nothing gets as much wear in my wardrobe as my best white trainers. They take me from floaty floral midi dresses to casual denim effortlessly, and I can't think of a single shoe that offers quite so much versatility.
However, I admit, I always reach this point of the year when I start to get worried about my white trainers in this weather. It's not quite winter boots cold yet, and trainers are the perfect footnote to jeans and a blazer outfits, but one muddy puddle and I'm spending the evening trying to make them look box-fresh again.
That's where Jennifer Aniston comes in. We recently spotted her wearing a pair of bright red Adidas Sambas, and now here she is, cementing the Samba as her favourite footwear, but this time wearing the same model in black. She's wearing hers with leggings while she shows off the impressive results of her Pvolve training, but these trending trainers are super practical and will work with everything in your autumn wardrobe, from tailoring to denim and knitwear.
Sambas are firmly on our list of the most comfortable trainers, with our tester, woman&home's Digital Editor Kerrie Hughes, explaining: "I was fully prepared to write how adidas Sambas are very much style over substance. But I'm very happy to report I couldn't have been more wrong." Team them with your best workout leggings à la Jen An, or style them with wide leg jeans and a cosy knit to see you through the season in style.
The old school feel of these perfectly taps into the trainer trends 2025, and if you're a fan of all-black outfits, they will be a sleek addition to your seasonal wardrobe.
Everything M&S touches seems to turn to gold at the moment, so don't forget to check out the new Bella Freud collection before you head to the checkout with these trainers. They're also available in cream, and I love the pebbled leather finish.
The popularity of these trending trainers doesn't seem likely to start fading any time soon, and Jennifer isn't the only celebrity fan. Kate Moss has them in the same black and white colourway as Jen, and Jennifer Lawrence is a Samba gal, too.
Black trainers can have a tendency to feel that bit smarter and more elevated than white or colourful trainers, but the beauty of Sambas is that there really is something for everyone, from futuristic silver to leopard print or rich maroon.
