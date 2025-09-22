Kate Moss has always favoured Adidas Sambas in this specific colour over white trainers

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the adidas Samba reigned supreme over the rest of the trainer styles last year, and it seems that's set to continue long into autumn this year.

Jennifer Aniston just stepped out in a bright red pair, but of course, often it feels like the sensible thing to do is invest in a pair of the best white trainers. However, if you're anything like Kate Moss and you often wear all-black outfits, especially in autumn, then a pair of black adidas Sambas is by far the sleeker choice.

To prove my point, here's Mossy back in September 2015, managing to mix a casual skinny jeans and comfortable trainers combination with a super glamorous leopard print coat and some equally fabulous earrings. It's an ensemble that looks just as fresh exactly a decade later, and is so easy to recreate right now on the virtual high street.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Exact match adidas Samba OG shoes £95 / $100 at adidas If you're new to Sambas, I'd recommend starting with this classic black and white option. They'll work with everything in your wardrobe, and have got thousands of good reviews on the adidas website. The distinctive three stripes pop even more than they do on other Sambas, and this is the exact colourway that woman&home's Editor Kerrie Hughes reviewed here. She says: "The biggest surprise I found with adidas Sambas is how comfortable they were from the minute I put them on. You expect, to some degree, a little time to 'wear' shoes in - not these."

Shop more black trainers

Shop animal print coats

M&S Collection Faux Fur Cow Print Trucker Jacket £70 / $159 If leopard print is not quite your jam, then this season's cow print might just be for you. The new M&S collection is insanely good, and this is flying off the shelves, so don't hesitate to add it to your basket if you love it. Rixo Milly Leopard Coat £485 / $805 at Rixo I wrote about this Rixo coat a lot last year, and I'm still thinking about it. It's a really slim silhouette, so it doesn't feel as bulky as some faux fur coats, and it's got that vintage vibe Rixo does so well. Albaray Animal Coat £199 / $305 at Albaray This Albaray coat is very Kate Moss. The leopard spots are a bit more subtle than some larger prints, and it's nice and oversized, so you can wear some cosy knitwear underneath.

As well as being undeniably a lot more practical than white trainers, black shoes teamed with dark wash jeans will help to elongate your legs by creating one continuous line. Black trainers will work with all the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, from tomato red to chocolate brown, and they also feel that little bit smarter than well-worn white trainers.