Kate Moss has always favoured Adidas Sambas in this specific colour over white trainers

Black trainers are a sleek option for autumn

Kate Moss seen leaving Claridges Hotel on September 22, 2015 in London, England.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Caroline Parr's avatar
By
published
in News

Unless you've been living under a rock, you'll know that the adidas Samba reigned supreme over the rest of the trainer styles last year, and it seems that's set to continue long into autumn this year.

Jennifer Aniston just stepped out in a bright red pair, but of course, often it feels like the sensible thing to do is invest in a pair of the best white trainers. However, if you're anything like Kate Moss and you often wear all-black outfits, especially in autumn, then a pair of black adidas Sambas is by far the sleeker choice.

To prove my point, here's Mossy back in September 2015, managing to mix a casual skinny jeans and comfortable trainers combination with a super glamorous leopard print coat and some equally fabulous earrings. It's an ensemble that looks just as fresh exactly a decade later, and is so easy to recreate right now on the virtual high street.

Kate Moss seen leaving Claridges Hotel on September 22, 2015

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the look

Shop more black trainers

Shop animal print coats

As well as being undeniably a lot more practical than white trainers, black shoes teamed with dark wash jeans will help to elongate your legs by creating one continuous line. Black trainers will work with all the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, from tomato red to chocolate brown, and they also feel that little bit smarter than well-worn white trainers.

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.