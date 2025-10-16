Bella Freud's second M&S collection is even better than the first - these cosy slogan knits are not to be missed
The Princess of Wales is a big fan of the British designer
Remember the first time Bella Freud teamed up with high street stalwart M&S this time last year? The 'Honey' slogan jumper was impossible to get your hands on, and I missed out on the 'Divine Feminine' one, too.
This time, I was ready and waiting with my credit, refreshing the British clothing brand's website until collection number two dropped, and let me tell you, I was not disappointed.
In addition to some of the best cashmere jumpers for the season, there's a beautiful pure wool coat, some adorable pyjamas and the perfect pair of wide leg jeans. Considering the Bella Freud trouser suit that the Princess of Wales recently wore cost a whopping £1,370, I'd say £55 for jeans and £120 for the perfect party-ready velvet trousers is pretty amazing.
Shop the collection
Available in UK 6 to 24, and short, regular or long lengths, M&S jeans are seriously impressive when it comes to size options. These boast a high-rise waist, flattering wide leg silhouette and 1% elastane to give them a bit of stretch. They get full marks from me for sure!
If your winter wardrobe is just black, grey and navy on repeat, this is a great way to incorporate some of the autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025. Bella Freud is famous for her fun slogan knits, so this is bound to fly off the shelves.
My favourite piece of the whole lot has to be the candy pink 'Wham Bam' cashmere knit, closely followed by the cashmere cable knit socks. Perfect for wearing with Birkenstock Boston clogs or just at home with your pyjamas. If anyone's super organised, they'd make a great Christmas present...
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
