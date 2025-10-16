Bella Freud's second M&S collection is even better than the first - these cosy slogan knits are not to be missed

Remember the first time Bella Freud teamed up with high street stalwart M&S this time last year? The 'Honey' slogan jumper was impossible to get your hands on, and I missed out on the 'Divine Feminine' one, too.

This time, I was ready and waiting with my credit, refreshing the British clothing brand's website until collection number two dropped, and let me tell you, I was not disappointed.

In addition to some of the best cashmere jumpers for the season, there's a beautiful pure wool coat, some adorable pyjamas and the perfect pair of wide leg jeans. Considering the Bella Freud trouser suit that the Princess of Wales recently wore cost a whopping £1,370, I'd say £55 for jeans and £120 for the perfect party-ready velvet trousers is pretty amazing.

Shop the collection

My favourite piece of the whole lot has to be the candy pink 'Wham Bam' cashmere knit, closely followed by the cashmere cable knit socks. Perfect for wearing with Birkenstock Boston clogs or just at home with your pyjamas. If anyone's super organised, they'd make a great Christmas present...