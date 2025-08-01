Jamie Lee Curtis reveals an elevated solution for what to wear to the airport in soft black tailoring and crisp white trainers

Jamie Lee Curtis has been busy attending events for the upcoming release of Freakier Friday, the sequel to the much-loved 2003 film. Not only have her red-carpet looks been serving us inspiration, but her recent airport outfit nails that long-debated topic of what to wear on a plane.

Whilst your best trouser suit may not spring to mind immediately when considering the comfiest and most practical staples to wear whilst travelling, Curtis' soft jersey take on tailored separates reveals that tailoring can work if you get the materials right.

Captured leaving JFK Airport yesterday, the actress wears an all-black ensemble that feels elevated and smart, whilst also looking practical enough for long travel days. She opts for slinky black trousers with a slight flare, a simple black t-shirt, a fitted blazer, and the crème de la crème of travel-appropriate footwear – the best white trainers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That's not all; she also finishes her airport attire with some chic aviator sunglasses that tie into the spring/summer sunglasses trends of 2025 effortlessly and a crossbody phone case that sits neatly on her left hip; however, if we were to recreate this look for the airport a handy black crossbody bag can prove to be even more practical.

Shop Jamie Lee Curtis' Airport Outfit

A jersey blazer is a fantastic alternative to heavier jackets whilst travelling, especially if you're heading somewhere hot. Easy accessible layers are key for both short and long-haul flights to ensure that you feel comfortable for the whole journey. Plus, you can use the blazer to layer over the best summer dresses in the evening when the temperature drops.

This time of year, your capsule wardrobe has to include a go-to travel outfit and and this formula feels elevated and practical too. When you've found a look that combines both comfort and style like this, it's worth saving for the warmer season with travelling in mind.