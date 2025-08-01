Jamie Lee Curtis reveals an elevated solution for what to wear to the airport in soft black tailoring and crisp white trainers

If you're jetting off to sunnier climates this season, this smart yet practical airport attire is worth saving and rewearing

Image of Jamie Lee Curtis
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Jump to category:
Molly Smith's avatar
By
published
in News

Jamie Lee Curtis has been busy attending events for the upcoming release of Freakier Friday, the sequel to the much-loved 2003 film. Not only have her red-carpet looks been serving us inspiration, but her recent airport outfit nails that long-debated topic of what to wear on a plane.

Whilst your best trouser suit may not spring to mind immediately when considering the comfiest and most practical staples to wear whilst travelling, Curtis' soft jersey take on tailored separates reveals that tailoring can work if you get the materials right.

Captured leaving JFK Airport yesterday, the actress wears an all-black ensemble that feels elevated and smart, whilst also looking practical enough for long travel days. She opts for slinky black trousers with a slight flare, a simple black t-shirt, a fitted blazer, and the crème de la crème of travel-appropriate footwear – the best white trainers.

Image of Jamie Lee Curtis

(Image credit: Getty Images)

That's not all; she also finishes her airport attire with some chic aviator sunglasses that tie into the spring/summer sunglasses trends of 2025 effortlessly and a crossbody phone case that sits neatly on her left hip; however, if we were to recreate this look for the airport a handy black crossbody bag can prove to be even more practical.

Shop Jamie Lee Curtis' Airport Outfit

Image of black blazer
Hush
Maddison Relaxed Jersey Blazer

Cut from a soft jersey, it will not only be a sleek finishing touch to your summer outfits for work, but its relaxed material means that it's designed for comfort too.

Image of black jersey trousers
M&S
Jersey Elasticated Waist Wide Leg Trousers

These trousers have a jersey fabric for a smart look that's effortless and easy to wear. They're cut wide in the leg with an elasticated waistband for comfort.

Image of black t-shirt
Uniqlo
Crew Neck T-Shirt

You'll get lots of wear out of this black crew neck t-shirt through this season and the next. Tuck into your favourite denim, layer under blazers, or pair with silky skirts.

Image of white trainers
Naturalizer
Morrison 2.0 Sneaker

No discount in the sale, and with a cushioned footbed, these white trainers are an excellent find. Set on a sporty platform sole, they'll also offer you extra height without the discomfort of heels.

Image of black crossbody bag
Jigsaw
Ava Pebble Leather Crossbody

This crossbody bag features two top zip compartments to fit your travel essentials. It's made in a soft pebble leather and finished with sleek gold-tone hardware.

Image of Ray Ban glasses
Ray-Ban
Caravan Reverse Square Frame Gunmetal Sunglasses

These vintage-inspired shades will work perfectly poolside or beachside this season. The square frames and silver metal detailing add an elevated and contemporary edge.

A jersey blazer is a fantastic alternative to heavier jackets whilst travelling, especially if you're heading somewhere hot. Easy accessible layers are key for both short and long-haul flights to ensure that you feel comfortable for the whole journey. Plus, you can use the blazer to layer over the best summer dresses in the evening when the temperature drops.

This time of year, your capsule wardrobe has to include a go-to travel outfit and and this formula feels elevated and practical too. When you've found a look that combines both comfort and style like this, it's worth saving for the warmer season with travelling in mind.

Molly Smith
Molly Smith
Fashion Writer

Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.

After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.

Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.