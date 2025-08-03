I really rate Hannah Waddingham's fresh take on denim - her dress is perfect for the last few weeks of summer

Hannah Waddingham has been busy promoting her latest film, Smurfs, and for the Los Angeles premiere, the star seemed to take some inspiration from the little blue characters and opted for a denim ensemble that channelled the iconic animated colours.

Denim dresses are a summer capsule wardrobe staple, and Hannah’s design by Stella McCartney had a little more wow-factor thanks to the contrast lace trim, panelled details and a split up the front. The star styled it perfectly too, and kept things simple with just these white slingback heels by a brand called Betzabe, plus some studded earrings. It was a winning look for the blue carpet, but it is also super easy to emulate for day or night plans, even if you don’t have a fancy Hollywood event in the diary!

I have rounded up some stylish buys, including both of Hannah's designer pieces (which are currently on sale!), that will suit a wide range of styles and budgets, and I promise that whichever you go for, you will get an endless amount of wear out of it over the last few weeks of the warm weather season.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Just like your best jeans, a denim dress can be styled with absolutely any colour or print to always look great. Try layering a strappy style over a striped T-shirt or plain blouse, and when the weather cools a little, you can pop your dress under an oversized cardigan or tailored blazer.

When it comes to the best shoes to wear with your denim number, you have endless options, too. I love Hannah's crisp slingback pair, but you can easily team your dress with your best white trainers or your favourite chunky sandals for a more relaxed finish.