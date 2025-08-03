I really rate Hannah Waddingham's fresh take on denim - her dress is perfect for the last few weeks of summer

The star wowed in a lace-trim denim midi, and it was a winning look for her Hollywood event

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Hannah Waddingham has been busy promoting her latest film, Smurfs, and for the Los Angeles premiere, the star seemed to take some inspiration from the little blue characters and opted for a denim ensemble that channelled the iconic animated colours.

Denim dresses are a summer capsule wardrobe staple, and Hannah’s design by Stella McCartney had a little more wow-factor thanks to the contrast lace trim, panelled details and a split up the front. The star styled it perfectly too, and kept things simple with just these white slingback heels by a brand called Betzabe, plus some studded earrings. It was a winning look for the blue carpet, but it is also super easy to emulate for day or night plans, even if you don’t have a fancy Hollywood event in the diary!

I have rounded up some stylish buys, including both of Hannah's designer pieces (which are currently on sale!), that will suit a wide range of styles and budgets, and I promise that whichever you go for, you will get an endless amount of wear out of it over the last few weeks of the warm weather season.

Hannah waddingham wearing a denim dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

Vintage Wash V-Neck Maxi Dress on model Exact Match

Stella McCartney
Vintage Wash V-Neck Maxi Dress

This designer piece looked great on Hannah and is a great choice if you have RSVP'd to a summer party and are looking for something special that isn't too dressy.

Betzabe, Eva Crystal Slingback PumpExact Match
Betzabe
Eva Crystal Slingback Pump

These white slingback heels made a chic footnote to her denim ensemble and will sit equally as well with your best white jeans outfits or a jumpsuit.

Lipsy , Strappy Plait Detail Denim Midi Dress
Lipsy
Strappy Plait Detail Denim Midi Dress

The well-placed vertical seams on this one add a little more interest while cleverly creating the illusion of a taller and slimmer silhouette. It's available in regular and tall lengths, and has got great reviews.

Mint Velvet dress on model

Mint Velvet
Blue Denim Midi Dress

When it comes to stylish dresses to hide a tummy, this fit-and-flare dress is a winner. It will sit snugly around your bust and then skim over hips.

Nobody's Child , Denim Jazmine Midi Smock Dress
Nobody's Child
Denim Jazmine Midi Smock Dress

If you prefer simple style staples, this pared-back design will see you through a hot day. Style with printed accessories for a little more oomph.

ASOS , Denim Cami Fit and Flare Midi Dress

ASOS
Denim Cami Fit and Flare Midi Dress

Add a neutral bag and shoes to this one or make a statement by teaming it with bright red accessories.

Just like your best jeans, a denim dress can be styled with absolutely any colour or print to always look great. Try layering a strappy style over a striped T-shirt or plain blouse, and when the weather cools a little, you can pop your dress under an oversized cardigan or tailored blazer.

When it comes to the best shoes to wear with your denim number, you have endless options, too. I love Hannah's crisp slingback pair, but you can easily team your dress with your best white trainers or your favourite chunky sandals for a more relaxed finish.

