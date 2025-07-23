I can't get Halle Berry's colour block swimsuit out of my head - it's the most flattering one-piece I've seen this summer

Call off the search for the perfect swimsuit, because Halle Berry has done all the hard work for us.

She looked incredibly glamorous in images she shared on Instagram, wearing what has to be one of the best swimsuits for women over 50. It's by an LA-based brand called Monday Swimwear, and features underwired cups, an open back with a tie detail and contrast white trims. It's available to buy for £175, and if you need any more convincing that it's worth splashing your hard-earned cash, how about the fact that the always stylish Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has worn the very same cossie?

There are also some amazing designer lookalikes available a bit closer to home, from some of our favourite British clothing brands like Mint Velvet. Don't forget to take notes from Halle's hat, too. Go big or go home!

This underwire style has a retro feel to it that will make you feel a million dollars when you're soaking up some sunshine this summer.

Halle posted the photos from a trip to Joshua Tree, California, but thanks to the heatwave we're having you don't have to head to the desert to rock this look. Add shorts and a cocktail and you're ready for an afternoon with a good book in your back garden!