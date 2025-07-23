I can't get Halle Berry's colour block swimsuit out of my head - it's the most flattering one-piece I've seen this summer
Her black and white swimsuit is available to buy now
Call off the search for the perfect swimsuit, because Halle Berry has done all the hard work for us.
She looked incredibly glamorous in images she shared on Instagram, wearing what has to be one of the best swimsuits for women over 50. It's by an LA-based brand called Monday Swimwear, and features underwired cups, an open back with a tie detail and contrast white trims. It's available to buy for £175, and if you need any more convincing that it's worth splashing your hard-earned cash, how about the fact that the always stylish Rosie Huntington-Whiteley has worn the very same cossie?
There are also some amazing designer lookalikes available a bit closer to home, from some of our favourite British clothing brands like Mint Velvet. Don't forget to take notes from Halle's hat, too. Go big or go home!
A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry)
A photo posted by on
Exact match
I love the size options on this range from 'petite' to 'very very voluptuous'. In classic black and white, this will last you forever, and the high leg cut is less scary than you might think. It's available in lots of different colour combinations, including espresso and ivory, azure crinkle and sunrise floral. Decisions, decisions...
This swimsuit made it to our list of the 12 best tummy control swimsuits of 2025. Our tester, Abigail, said it's "like a magic trick, making you look super sleek without trying". £23 seems like a bargain for that!
Bravissimo is one of the best swimsuit brands, and the beauty of this style is that it's available in bra sizes. You can choose your band size and your cup size, the latter of which goes up to HH, so it's spot on if you're looking for swimsuits for large busts.
Like the best bras, this one is available in sizes ranging from 30-38 band size, and B to G cup. It's currently 20% off, and one reviewer wrote: "The fabric is nice and thick and there’s a lot of support in the straps and cups! Thank you Boux Avenue for making a classy and fashionable swimsuit for us fuller bust girlies!"
Halle's look isn't just about her swimsuit. How gorgeous is that super oversized hat? This sale option from Phase Eight will do the trick perfectly. Wear it with confidence, even if its size does mean you have to wear it in the airport rather than packing it in your suitcase...!
This underwire style has a retro feel to it that will make you feel a million dollars when you're soaking up some sunshine this summer.
Halle posted the photos from a trip to Joshua Tree, California, but thanks to the heatwave we're having you don't have to head to the desert to rock this look. Add shorts and a cocktail and you're ready for an afternoon with a good book in your back garden!
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.
Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.
She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.