Gillian Anderson's metallic Paris runway dress proves chain prints are the statement motif your autumn wardrobe needs
Here's how to style the bold print for everyday autumn elegance
Gillian Anderson has made a striking appearance walking in L'Oréal's Le Défilé runway during Paris Fashion Week alongside a diverse range of celebrities in a reflective silver and black chain-patterned gown.
With the current autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 leaning into statement prints and graphic detailing, Gillian's dress feels especially relevant. Featuring an interlocking chain motif in metallic silver, if you're looking to make a statement this season, we'd recommend taking inspiration from Anderson's runway attire.
The gown itself featured a slim-strap design and a fitted, figure-hugging bodice. The chain pattern fell into a long, A-line skirt that finishes at ankle length, and the look is finished with back open-toe heels.
Chain prints first rose in popularity in the 70s when luxury fashion houses like Versace and Hermès embraced the print as a symbol of status. However, this interpretation of the pattern feels bold and undeniably modern.
Although Gillian's silver and black gown fits an occasionwear dress code, chain-printed dresses come in all sorts of variations that are suitable for smart casual outfit ideas too. And if you want to make a statement whilst feeling sophisticated, this classic print comes in a range of colours and cuts.
Shop chain prints dresses & accessories
This dress features an all-over chain motif that makes it an elegant choice for everyday styling. It's relaxed silhouette also make it one of the most stylish dresses to hide a tummy as it gently skims your shape.
Designed with a classic gold chain print, this dress will slip seamlessly into your autumn capsule wardrobe. It features a classic collar, an elegant button-down front and a patch pockets.
Anderson was joined at the show by fellow British actress Helen Mirren alongside a star-studded list of models, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and Andie McDowell, at the Paris Fashion Week show.
Reworking the chain motif into your everyday autumn outfit ideas aligns with this season's love of statement prints and brings a touch of vintage glamour to your attire. Whether you wear a chain-print dress underneath a tailored blazer styled with knee-high boots or paired back with a denim jacket, this is the print to invest in right now.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
