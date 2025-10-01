Gillian Anderson's metallic Paris runway dress proves chain prints are the statement motif your autumn wardrobe needs

Gillian Anderson has made a striking appearance walking in L'Oréal's Le Défilé runway during Paris Fashion Week alongside a diverse range of celebrities in a reflective silver and black chain-patterned gown.

With the current autumn/winter fashion trends 2025 leaning into statement prints and graphic detailing, Gillian's dress feels especially relevant. Featuring an interlocking chain motif in metallic silver, if you're looking to make a statement this season, we'd recommend taking inspiration from Anderson's runway attire.

The gown itself featured a slim-strap design and a fitted, figure-hugging bodice. The chain pattern fell into a long, A-line skirt that finishes at ankle length, and the look is finished with back open-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Chain prints first rose in popularity in the 70s when luxury fashion houses like Versace and Hermès embraced the print as a symbol of status. However, this interpretation of the pattern feels bold and undeniably modern.

Although Gillian's silver and black gown fits an occasionwear dress code, chain-printed dresses come in all sorts of variations that are suitable for smart casual outfit ideas too. And if you want to make a statement whilst feeling sophisticated, this classic print comes in a range of colours and cuts.

Shop chain prints dresses & accessories

Anderson was joined at the show by fellow British actress Helen Mirren alongside a star-studded list of models, including Eva Longoria, Viola Davis and Andie McDowell, at the Paris Fashion Week show.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Reworking the chain motif into your everyday autumn outfit ideas aligns with this season's love of statement prints and brings a touch of vintage glamour to your attire. Whether you wear a chain-print dress underneath a tailored blazer styled with knee-high boots or paired back with a denim jacket, this is the print to invest in right now.