Gianvito Rossi’s Santiago boots are selling out fast, but these high street knee-highs are the perfect alternative

When it comes to celebrity-loved footwear, Gianvito Rossi is a name you're sure to recognise. Regularly worn by many famous and stylish women, it's not just the label's high heels that are making their mark on the fashion world this season.

Gianvito Rossi's knee-high boots are causing quite the style stir amongst their fans. Without wanting to name-drop, Kate Middleton owns multiple pairs of Gianvito Rossi knee-highs, including the Glen knee-high boots, and Amanda Seyfried has also been spotted in the Hansen knee boots from the brand. But with so many different pairs to choose from, where do you start?

This season, however, there’s no better pair to invest in than Gianvito Rossi’s Santiago leather knee-high boots, which are perfectly on trend with their rich, bitter chocolate tone and sleek leather look. However, at over £1,000, they’re not the most affordable shoe – but we’ve found the perfect high street alternative in River Island brown block heel high leg boots.

Shop River Island's Lookalike Knee Highs

If you're in the market for the best knee-high boots, both pairs of boots share the same deep, bitter chocolate brown colour, which is not only a versatile neutral shade but also a timelessly on-trend hue, and one of the biggest fashion colour trends for autumn/winter 2025. Offering a softer alternative to black and yet still as easy to style, dark brown boots make a wonderful addition to a winter capsule wardrobe.

The similarities don’t end there. With the River Island pair, you get the same stitched detailing around the ankle as with the Gianvito Rossi knee highs, and the block heels are almost identical. Not too high as to be avoided for everyday wear, but elevated enough to finish off date night outfit ideas, as well as jeans and blazer combinations, either pair of boots is sure to see plenty of wear.

There are some differences, as you would expect, with the designer pair retailing for over £1,000 and the high street alternative setting you back just £69. To give that saving, the River Island boots are made from a faux-leather material in place of the designer pair’s real leather fabrication, and they’re slightly shorter in the leg too. But at under £70, there’s little to complain about. When it comes to the best designer lookalikes this season, they're right up there.