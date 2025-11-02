Fearne Cotton's pretty lilac dress makes a fresh change from all the seasonal sequins and sparkle - it's ideal for a special occasion
The presenter looked stunning in a pastel-hued piece and added a novelty clutch for a fun twist
If you have been invited to a winter wedding or another special occasion in the coming weeks, it can be quite tricky to find an outfit that feels celebratory but not overly festive at this time of year.
For some pretty wardrobe inspiration, I’d suggest taking a look at one of Fearne Cotton’s latest looks. The presenter shared some pics on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, and one of her snaps featured a dreamy lilac-toned dress by British clothing brand, Ghost. The label is well-loved by A-listers and fashion lovers, and it's clear that Fearne is a fan too.
Wearing the Rosaleen Satin Dress, the long puffed sleeves and a flattering empire line cut were simple but stylish, delivering an elegant frock that can be worn again and again. The dress wowed all by itself, but true to form, Fearne gave it her own unique stamp by adding a celestial-inspired bag by Lulu Guinness and a pair of black heels.
Sadly, Fearne’s exact dress has now sold out completely, but you can find very similar-toned buys below that will recreate her ensemble for your next big RSVP event. A great addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe, this style of satin dress will work for big events all year round.
The novelty-shaped bags from Lulu Guinness were a huge hit over summer and are still going strong - Fearne opted for the starry-sky design to finish her look.
Shop More Lilac Dresses
Well-placed ruching on this figure-hugging style adds shape while still skimming your silhouette making it one of the best dresses to disguise a tummy.
While this look at first glance might feel summery, pastel outfits are actually one of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, a surprising palette addition for cooler climes. Meaning you can still embrace these sugary tones for months to come.
Add a more wintery feel to proceedings by pairing your pastel hues with luxe faux fur jackets and embellished accessories to add a more festive twist that you can enjoy until the end of the year.
Matilda Stanley is a freelance style editor covering all things fashion, beauty and interiors. She writes and styles for both print and online and covers everything from the latest catwalk trends to bargain skincare buys. With over fifteen years of experience in the industry, Matilda has worked on TV shows including 'Gok's Fashion Fix', and written and styled for publications including Closer, Heat, Bella, Look, Woman, Good Housekeeping, Now, and The Daily Mail.
