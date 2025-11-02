Fearne Cotton's pretty lilac dress makes a fresh change from all the seasonal sequins and sparkle - it's ideal for a special occasion

If you have been invited to a winter wedding or another special occasion in the coming weeks, it can be quite tricky to find an outfit that feels celebratory but not overly festive at this time of year.

For some pretty wardrobe inspiration, I’d suggest taking a look at one of Fearne Cotton’s latest looks. The presenter shared some pics on Instagram a couple of weeks ago, and one of her snaps featured a dreamy lilac-toned dress by British clothing brand, Ghost. The label is well-loved by A-listers and fashion lovers, and it's clear that Fearne is a fan too.

Wearing the Rosaleen Satin Dress, the long puffed sleeves and a flattering empire line cut were simple but stylish, delivering an elegant frock that can be worn again and again. The dress wowed all by itself, but true to form, Fearne gave it her own unique stamp by adding a celestial-inspired bag by Lulu Guinness and a pair of black heels.

Sadly, Fearne’s exact dress has now sold out completely, but you can find very similar-toned buys below that will recreate her ensemble for your next big RSVP event. A great addition to an autumn capsule wardrobe, this style of satin dress will work for big events all year round.

While this look at first glance might feel summery, pastel outfits are actually one of the big autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, a surprising palette addition for cooler climes. Meaning you can still embrace these sugary tones for months to come.

Add a more wintery feel to proceedings by pairing your pastel hues with luxe faux fur jackets and embellished accessories to add a more festive twist that you can enjoy until the end of the year.