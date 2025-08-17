Emma Thompson’s relaxed shirt and trouser co-ord is an easy breezy look for the hot weather

The temperatures have soared over the last few days, and if you're struggling with what to wear in the heat, a relaxed shirt and trouser set is a very good place to start. Looser shapes and floaty fabrics will keep you cool during a heat wave while still managing to look smart, as the coordinating items will feel a little more polished when worn together.

Emma Thompson clearly got the summer-dressing memo, as the actress was spotted at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland last week wearing a gorgeous botanical set by Stella McCartney. The white button down and wide leg trousers were covered in a soft leaf and cherry print, and she styled them to perfection with a pair of shiny maroon sandals and a matching berry-toned lipstick.

If you love the look as much as I do, but your summer outfits budget won't stretch as far as an A-Lister's, don’t panic. I have hunted down some similar botanical buys below that will look just and feel just as special in the sunshine.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

A co-ord set will look fabulous together from AM to PM and makes styling so effortless. You can wear yours like Emma with just sandals and a bold slick of lippie, or try adding some metallic heels and a pair of oversized gold earrings for a fancier spin.

To get even more wardrobe mileage out of your twosome, try buddying up each half with other separates in your wardrobe too. The shirt will sit well with your wide-leg jeans, or try adding a simple vest top or plain t-shirt to the swishy printed bottoms.