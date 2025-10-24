Emma Stone demonstrates how to update capsule wardrobe staples with this simple fashion hack

Emma Stone mixes trending butter yellow with more classic elements for a winning cool weather look

Stepping out for an appearance on Good Morning America, Emma Stone looked resplendent in a simple autumn outfit idea that effortlessly combined autumn capsule wardrobe staples with subtle trending elements for a directional ensemble.

The cosy but chic look paired a butter yellow sweater with a silky slip skirt with lace trim, combining a more cosy element with a dressier silhouette. Rendering her outfit seasonally appropriate, the actress added a stylish beige trench coat that would protect her from the cooling climes and gave her overall look a modern, yet timeless feel.

Emma Stone wearing a butter yellow sweater, a white slip skirt and a beige trench coat, carrying a Louis Vuitton bag

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Dissecting Emma Stone's outfit, it's interesting to note her use of simple but stylish pieces to create a fashion-forward look. Her classic, crew-neck sweater is given a fresh outlook in the still-popular butter yellow hue, while her sweet skirt is elevated by the lace trim.

Adding a slightly oversized trench coat with statement lapel detailing again leans into timeless silhouettes, but those subtle design details make the whole outfit feel thoroughly modern.

While Emma's shoes are probably the most daring part of this look, her monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag and oversized sunnies fall in line with the pared back aesthetic that feels and looks expensive, but not overly trend obsessed. And thanks to its timelessness, this is one you can recreate with ease.

The definition of simple but stylish, Emma Stone looks fantastic in her autumn ensemble. While it might be tempting to do over your wardrobe each season, grabbing as many trending looks as you can, Emma's outfit demonstrates the strength in leaning on capsule wardrobe heroes.

Her timeless trench coat, investment designer bag and feminine lace-trimmed skirt are given an immediate refresh thanks to the mesh shoes and butter yellow sweater, proving that sometimes, just one or two directional details, even just a fresh choice in colour, can take a classic outfit to more stylish heights.

