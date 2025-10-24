Emma Stone demonstrates how to update capsule wardrobe staples with this simple fashion hack
Emma Stone mixes trending butter yellow with more classic elements for a winning cool weather look
Stepping out for an appearance on Good Morning America, Emma Stone looked resplendent in a simple autumn outfit idea that effortlessly combined autumn capsule wardrobe staples with subtle trending elements for a directional ensemble.
The cosy but chic look paired a butter yellow sweater with a silky slip skirt with lace trim, combining a more cosy element with a dressier silhouette. Rendering her outfit seasonally appropriate, the actress added a stylish beige trench coat that would protect her from the cooling climes and gave her overall look a modern, yet timeless feel.
To finish off her look, Emma added A-list-worthy oversized sunglasses and a Louis Vuitton shoulder bag, that discreetly tucked under the star's arm and featured a crescent-like silhouette. For a final trending element, Emma looked to the latest autumn/winter shoe trends 2025, adding a pair of mesh-footed heels that looked like they'd walked straight off the runway.
Emma Stone updates her trench coat with these trends
Dissecting Emma Stone's outfit, it's interesting to note her use of simple but stylish pieces to create a fashion-forward look. Her classic, crew-neck sweater is given a fresh outlook in the still-popular butter yellow hue, while her sweet skirt is elevated by the lace trim.
Adding a slightly oversized trench coat with statement lapel detailing again leans into timeless silhouettes, but those subtle design details make the whole outfit feel thoroughly modern.
While Emma's shoes are probably the most daring part of this look, her monogrammed Louis Vuitton bag and oversized sunnies fall in line with the pared back aesthetic that feels and looks expensive, but not overly trend obsessed. And thanks to its timelessness, this is one you can recreate with ease.
Get the look
The best trench coats can vary in price. From the classic Burberry trench coat to more pocket-friendly iterations, such as this oversized design from Zara, there is an autumn-ready coat for everyone.
Emma's oversized brown glasses fall in line with the latest sunglasses trends 2025. But if you're looking for a style that doesn't run the risk of dating, this pair of RayBan Original Wayfarers is one you can wear for years to come.
The definition of simple but stylish, Emma Stone looks fantastic in her autumn ensemble. While it might be tempting to do over your wardrobe each season, grabbing as many trending looks as you can, Emma's outfit demonstrates the strength in leaning on capsule wardrobe heroes.
Her timeless trench coat, investment designer bag and feminine lace-trimmed skirt are given an immediate refresh thanks to the mesh shoes and butter yellow sweater, proving that sometimes, just one or two directional details, even just a fresh choice in colour, can take a classic outfit to more stylish heights.
Rivkie is a fashion editor, writer and stylist with twenty years' experience in the industry. Rivkie studied design and pattern cutting at the London College of Fashion, and fell in love with styling and journalism, and has covered fashion weeks in London, Paris and New York, as well as shooting editorial all over the world.
Specialising in plus size fashion, Rivkie has long championed that style is for everyBODY and has appeared on a host of radio stations and television shows, pushing for greater representation for plus size women and fashion throughout her career.
