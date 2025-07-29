And just like that, this comfortable shoe brand found itself back in fashion

When it comes to unlikely shoe heroes, Dr Scholl's clogs fit this idea perfectly. A nostalgic shoe, I remember my mum buying plenty of pairs and never once considered them to be shoes with fashion credentials. But, fast forward 30-odd years, and here I am, about to sing the praises of this comfortable shoe brand that has found itself back at the heart of fashion.

Clogs have seen increased popularity over the past five years. One of the many aesthetics that can be attributed to a Covid-catalyst and our desire for comfortable footwear, Dr Scholl's clogs join the likes of Birkenstock Bostons as the latest ugly shoe trend of 2025, but one that we're all looking to invest in.

So, how has Dr Scholl's found itself at the centre of a style storm? In truth, the brand has been laying the groundwork for a fashionable return for some time. Perhaps witnessing the meteoric rise of Crocs, and shoppers' newfound interest in how to style Birkenstock clogs, Dr Scholl's recently collaborated with French fashion house Balenciaga, a pinnacle moment in the turnaround for the label. Couple this with Carrie Bradshaw stepping out in a pair in the latest series of Just Like That, and you have a serious recipe for style success.

Clogs have seen a huge resurgence in recent years and the genre spans both flat, heeled and wedged iterations, meaning there is a clog for all tastes. Spurred on by a desire for comfortable sandals and a love of boho style, this retro look is the answer to both.

Categorised by their wooden sole, clogs can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Working just as well with jeans as they do with the best summer dresses, this is a versatile shoe to add to your summer wardrobe. With backless and strappy versions, you can also find a pair that offers the support you need.

Get the look

Dr Scholl's Classic Faux Wood Slide Sandal £49.76 at Amazon A close match to SJP's pair, the white clogs are a perfect summer buy. Wearable from day to evening, this stylish shoe adds a feminine feel to jeans, but looks just as chic with dresses. The contoured footbed makes these wooden shoes surprisingly comfortable. Dr. Scholl's Women's Classic Faux Wood Slide Sandal £50.26 at Amazon A tan clog somehow feels the most 'traditional', delivering an automatic 70s style to this retro silhouette. The tan hue is a great neutral option for teaming with everything, from bright pops to other, more muted hues. Dr. Scholl's Classic Faux Wood Slide Sandal £44.51 at Amazon Timeless black sandals are always a great investment and this black with light wood is a great way of adding a little brightness to all black summer ensembles. Built to support your foot and your posture, these little beauties will work hard in your wardrobe.

Other clogs to try

Clogs come in many guises, and the interpretations of this classic shoe have only grown with its popularity. This isn't the first time SJP has been spotted in the trend; in fact, I would go as far as to say she's something of a clogs fan.

Here are some other clog options you might want to give a whirl if you're after something chunkier than the Dr Scholl's styles.

Birkenstock Boston Soft Footbed Suede Leather £150 at Birkenstock Birkenstock clogs have become something of a capsule wardrobe hero in recent months. Pair with jeans to lean into the laidback feel, but this everyday shoe will also work with midi dresses, yes, really. Anthropologie By Anthropologie Wood-Bottom Clog Heels £120 at Anthropologie Delivering a more directional feel, this wooden-heeled clog has a strap-free design, woven foot and studded detailing for a shoe that looks far more expensive than its price tag. A great choice for styling with black summer dresses. Schuh Via Leather Clog in Tan £19.99 at Schuh With a lower, chunkier heel, this leather and studded clog has strong fashion credentials, without compromising on comfort. The bold colour makes it a great piece to team with those summer outfit ideas for abroad holidays this summer.

While nothing will replace the most comfortable trainers in your wardrobe, if you're looking for a versatile summer sandal to add to your shoe rotation, a pair of clogs is a stylish and, particularly in the case of Dr Scholl's, a comfortable choice too.

With a real focus on comfort technology, cork or contoured footbeds and creating shoes you genuinely can wear for hours, the Dr Scholl's style reinvention can only mean good things for our feet, because who doesn't want comfort and style in one.

More used to tottering around in impossibly high heels, I, for one, am happy to see Carrie Bradshaw admitting that flat shoes can be stylish, and there is no shame in giving your feet a break.