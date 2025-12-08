Forget the party dress – Demi Moore's sparkling trouser suit is eveningwear perfection
Looking to add some glitter to your festive attire? Take notes from Moore's dazzling trouser suit
Demi Moore's sharp black tailoring with a touch of glitter is the festive twist on tailoring we didn't know we needed. In an Instagram post, she wears a striking black trouser suit crisply tailored, exquisitely fitted, and elevated by a subtle touch of sparkle.
Party season is in full swing, and a tailored suit can be just as alluring as a dress, sometimes even more so. Choosing one of the best women's trouser suits is a sharp alternative to a dress if you're currently deciding what to wear to your Christmas party.
However, instead of plain black tailoring, why not opt for a touch of sparkle? Moore's fitted black blazer and relaxed straight-leg suit trousers have a dazzling finishing touch - a perfect addition for this time of year.
The look features a sparkling blazer by Tom Ford, with sequin-flecked fabric that catches the light perfectly. The blazer features a plunging neckline, and she adds a white brooch to the lapel to create contrast. Her sleek trousers are sequined crepe, tailored trousers also by Tom Ford.
Velvet is the unsung hero of winter styling, and these velvet-covered kitten heels will see you through the festive season in style. Team with tailored seperates or wear with one of the best velvet dresses.
Add some sparkle to your winter capsule wardrobe with these wide-leg trousers. Coming in black, light bronze or dark brown, take your pick.
To accessorise, she opted for black stiletto heels that are barely visible from underneath the trouser hem. If you are looking to recreate this look for a festive celebration, consider swapping out taller heel styles for something more practical. We love these velvet kitten heels from Mango.
If you’re inspired to recreate this, consider tailoring or a tuxedo for women, then lean into the glamour by choosing one with metallic threads, sequins or subtle sparkle. Pair it with minimalist accessories and let the tailoring take centre stage. For a bolder statement, you could go all out with black sequin tailoring, simple heels, and nothing else.
