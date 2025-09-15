Demi Moore's earthy checked tailoring confirms that every wardrobe deserves a statement suit this autumn
Attending the Forbes Power Women's Summit, Demi's autumnal checked tailoring has caught our attention for all the right reasons
Demi Moore confirms that nothing quite beats a statement suit, and she does it whilst showing us the smartest way to wear heritage checks this season. At the Forbes Power Women's Summit, Demi wore a sharply tailored blazer and cropped culottes by Saint Laurent in rich textured heritage checks, and we can't stop thinking about it.
Recent seasons have seen a surge in the popularity of heritage checks, from Daniel Lee's resurrection of the classic Burberry check to the tailored offerings from Saint Laurent. This look is set to be an influential autumn/winter fashion trend 2025. And incorporating check, houndstooth, or tweed into your autumn outfit ideas is an easy way to add bonus fashion points to your existing wardrobe staples.
Attending the event in New York, Demi wore a Saint Laurent wool blazer with a dark brown, red, blue, and black check, alongside some wool culottes in a soft beige, earthy green, and brown. Not only does this combination feel effortlessly bold, but the differing prints demonstrate that the best women's trouser suits don't always have to be matching (or involve long trousers).
Underneath the blazer, Demi Moore opts for a silk white blouse with a tie-neck design, which sits in contrast with the dark, autumnal tones of the suit. To finish, she wears light brown slingback heels called the Vendome slingback, again by Saint Laurent.
If you want to recreate a similar tailored look, without the designer price tag, the high street is brimming with heritage check tailoring right now, and we've rounded up the very best below.
Shop Heritage Tailoring
Made from 100% wool, this boxy blazer comes in a variety of heritage checks and colourful designs. Wear this as part of your jeans and a blazer outfit, or wear it paired with sleek, tailored trousers in either the matching design or a single block colour.
As autumn hits, checked tailoring can slip seamlessly into your autumn capsule wardrobe, not only this year, but its versatility and timeless nature mean that it will rarely fade out of fashion. A sharply cut blazer paired with some trousers or even a midi-skirt instantly works together to create a seamless outfit without too much thought.
Not only will checked tailored separates work as the ultimate office attire, but outside of work, you can dress each piece down, meaning that you'll get plenty of wear out of them too. Take a note out of Demi's style book and keep your checks tonally cohesive to ensure this is a print and colour match made in heaven.
