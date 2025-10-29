Move over, wide-legs, Cindy Crawford’s flares are the party-ready trouser update we’ve been looking for

Her plum party-ready look is a refined festive winner

Cindy Crawford wearing plum party look in LA on October 23, 2025
(Image credit: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Anastasia Beverly Hills)
Attending Anastasia Beverly Hills’ Raising Brows LIVE event in LA, Cindy Crawford wowed in a pair of plum, flared, tailored trousers. The sleek leg silhouette was fitted from hip to thigh, before flaring out at the knee, delivering a retro, party-ready feel.

A great replacement for those Christmas party dresses, a pair of tailored trousers and a dressed-up top are a versatile choice to head into the festive season with. From date night outfits to post-work celebrations, this combination is easy to reinvent and can often be taken from AM to PM with a few simple tweaks.

Get Cindy Crawford's Plum Party Look

Completing her look with a pair of strappy heels, Cindy Crawford's red carpet ensemble was chic and understated. Keeping her jewellery equally minimal, the supermodel opted for small gold earrings and a gold watch, giving a nod to the quiet luxury aesthetic that favours pared-back elegance.

Tailoring has been a core autumn/winter fashion trend 2025, carried over from the previous season. While tailoring used to be reserved for our office attire, this sleek silhouette is now one that works from AM to PM, up-styled with luxurious fabrics and directional colour palettes for maximum versatility.

Skipping the seasonal wide-leg silhouette, we love Cindy's retro silhouette. The flared hem is balanced by her shoulder-baring top and higher neckline, which lengthens her frame and narrows her waistline. Paired with the plum hue, this is a great style to emulate as we head into party season.

