Catherine Zeta-Jones steps out in head-to-toe berry hues, confirming that tonal dressing is big this season

Color drenching has been popular over the past season, and Catherine Zeta-Jones is the latest star to be seen having a monochromatic moment. Celebrating one of the biggest fall/winter fashion color trends 2025 the star was snapped out and about in a full, tonal berry red ensemble.

One of the key fall/winter fashion trends 2025, this colorway is often evident at this time of year, through merlot, oxblood and burgundy iterations, although it has a particular spotlight on it for the months ahead.

With a slightly gothic feel, echoing her current role as Morticia Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, Catherine's outfit delivered some great inspiration for not just this colorway but also for embracing as a full, fall look.

CATHERINE ZETA-JONES EMBRACES BERRY TONES IN A MONOCHROMATIC LOOK

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Catherine's outfit is a great example of monochromatic style without everything being an exact match. Mixing tones and textures gives the outfit depth, and we love the combination of the loose-fit shirt and culottes with a beaded statement jacket. Delivering a smart casual outfit, the look is finished off with chic, fall-ready leather boots.

A culotte will work hard in your closet as it can be utilized in so many scenarios. Suitable for work or more laidback occasions, it can do it all, and thanks to the wide leg, it delivers a skirt silhouette but with the comfort of pants.

Is it even fall if we don't get out our favorite leather boots? Catherine's berry-toned stiletto boots are gorgeous and would certainly be something to reach for throughout fall and winter. A stylish choice with jeans or a dress, the pointed boot will work time and time again, adding instant leg-lengthening properties.

Get the look

With the trending colors of the new season being an array of berry tones, burgundy, browns and coffee hues, you can create this head-to-toe color ensemble in whichever takes your fancy. To start with, ask yourself, what color suits me? But once you've worked out the shade best for your closet, it's all about getting playful.

Sign up for the woman&home newsletter Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

If you're new to bold color, try switching out all your accessories to be one matching tone. This way, you get a taste for color-drenching with lower levels of commitment.