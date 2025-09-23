Catherine Zeta-Jones steps out in head-to-toe berry hues, confirming that tonal dressing is big this season
Berry is one of the key hues of the season, and Catherine Zeta Jones showed us how to style it perfectly
Color drenching has been popular over the past season, and Catherine Zeta-Jones is the latest star to be seen having a monochromatic moment. Celebrating one of the biggest fall/winter fashion color trends 2025 the star was snapped out and about in a full, tonal berry red ensemble.
One of the key fall/winter fashion trends 2025, this colorway is often evident at this time of year, through merlot, oxblood and burgundy iterations, although it has a particular spotlight on it for the months ahead.
With a slightly gothic feel, echoing her current role as Morticia Addams in the Netflix series Wednesday, Catherine's outfit delivered some great inspiration for not just this colorway but also for embracing as a full, fall look.
CATHERINE ZETA-JONES EMBRACES BERRY TONES IN A MONOCHROMATIC LOOK
Catherine's outfit is a great example of monochromatic style without everything being an exact match. Mixing tones and textures gives the outfit depth, and we love the combination of the loose-fit shirt and culottes with a beaded statement jacket. Delivering a smart casual outfit, the look is finished off with chic, fall-ready leather boots.
A culotte will work hard in your closet as it can be utilized in so many scenarios. Suitable for work or more laidback occasions, it can do it all, and thanks to the wide leg, it delivers a skirt silhouette but with the comfort of pants.
Is it even fall if we don't get out our favorite leather boots? Catherine's berry-toned stiletto boots are gorgeous and would certainly be something to reach for throughout fall and winter. A stylish choice with jeans or a dress, the pointed boot will work time and time again, adding instant leg-lengthening properties.
Get the look
You can't go wrong with a classic blazer to smarten up your look. Think like Catherine and team it with items of similar tones to create that color drenching style. Or opt for something with a bit of beading or sparkle to really jazz it up and add some glam to your daily life.
Culottes or wide-leg pants in a shorter length are the perfect piece for a fall closet update. This pair from 4th & Reckless are a flattering high-rise shape with a double pleat, for smart contouring, while the belt loops offer an opportunity to accessorize with a tonally matching belt.
Soft, silky and beautifully draped, this button-down shirt from Reiss is luxuriously sophisticated. The rich red hue is perfect for fall, and the addition of double cuffs and the pointed collar are the little details that make it feel more expensive. A great piece to take from day to night.
Catherine completed her look with a pair of tortoiseshell sunglasses, an accessory that will go a long way in your closet. This style and coloring are a staple that you can be sure will work with any outfit. The Ray-Ban Jackie Ohh are a modern take on the cat eye, and we love them.
Silver hoop earrings are a go-to accessory that can be part of your daily rotation. This oversized shape feels a little more statement, and the silver works well with the berry shades as it is a metal with a cool undertone. Match with a silver necklace and you're good to go.
With the trending colors of the new season being an array of berry tones, burgundy, browns and coffee hues, you can create this head-to-toe color ensemble in whichever takes your fancy. To start with, ask yourself, what color suits me? But once you've worked out the shade best for your closet, it's all about getting playful.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
If you're new to bold color, try switching out all your accessories to be one matching tone. This way, you get a taste for color-drenching with lower levels of commitment.
Lucy Trievnor is a fashion stylist and writer with a background that spans 10 years in the industry. Working across both personal and editorial styling, in addition to fashion journalism for online publications, has led to Lucy’s extensive knowledge of fashion brands, seasonal trends, and dressing for each individual body shape.
Lucy has styled and written for publications such as Red, Good Housekeeping, Prima, Metro and MailOnline. In addition to this, Lucy has been a personal stylist for John Lewis & Partners, helping customers with all their wardrobe needs.
When she’s not working, Lucy can be found running a 5k around the local park, hunting for books in the charity shops or enjoying a hot chocolate and a sweet treat.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.