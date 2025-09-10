Cate Blanchett redefines the classic suit with relaxed tailoring and versatile neutral hues

When it comes to items that work hard in your closet, you won’t find many that are more useful than a classic pant suit. A matching set will look chic and sharp when worn together and can be layered over everything from a floaty blouse to a slogan T-shirt, and then each half can be worn with other separates for a totally different vibe. You’ll get a whole host of outfits from just one set, so if you haven’t already, now is a good time to invest in a suit, ready for the new season.

A great place to look for inspiration is one of Cate Blanchett’s latest looks. The 56-year-old actress was spotted in a powder gray suit while out and about at the Venice Film Festival last month, and she wore her matching set with a plain white shirt and a pair of Stella McCartney sunglasses. Her look was understated and classic yet seriously stylish, and it’s an ensemble that’s easy to recreate for a day at the office or as an alternative to a dress for a fancy event.

The soft and subtle gray shade was a wise choice, as it’ll work with pretty much any color and take you seamlessly from summer to fall and beyond. The fluid silhouette and soft color certainly rip up the rulebook if your idea of a pant suit is black, sharply tailored and a bit more formal. The good news is that you don’t need a Hollywood-style budget to try this look, and I’ve rounded up similar sets from some of the best women's workwear brands below that will do the job nicely.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop the Look

You really will get plenty of wear out of a suit like Cate's. It doesn't always need to feel smart either - you can swap out work-ready accessories for relaxed pieces and take your co-ord to the weekend.

You can easily switch out shiny loafers and heels for something much more low-key, like your best white sneakers or a printed ballet flat, and adding an oversized slouchy bag and chunky gold jewelry will complete the look nicely.