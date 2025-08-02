Cat Deeley's favourite wide leg jeans, simple T-shirt and pendant necklace are a practical but chic outfit for the school holidays
She owns these jeans in several different colours
We're used to seeing Cat Deeley on our screens looking very glamorous whilst hosting This Morning. But what does the television presenter wear when she's not on duty?
Whilst on a summer break from the show, she posted some fun photos to her Instagram account, and what struck me was how simple yet chic her laidback outfit was. It's the perfect formula to follow for anyone looking for what to wear in the school holidays.
She sported some of the best wide leg jeans you can buy, Donna Ida's 'Minnie' jeans, which are super distinctive thanks to the double buckle detailing on the waistline. So distinctive are they, in fact, that I've noticed this isn't the first time Cat's been spotted in this style. She also has the blue denim version, and has worn them on This Morning, so she's clearly a Donna Ida devotee.
These are described on the Donna Ida site as "The fashionista’s jeans, very high waisted with patch front pockets and a full length statement wide leg." In blackest black, they come with a promise not to fade, too.
It can be hard to find good T-shirts, but I really rate this heavyweight cotton option from Hush. One customer wrote: "I’m so impressed with this t-shirt. It’s incredibly good quality, had a real weight to it and drapes nicely. I wish there were more colour options, I’d buy several. Flattering oversized fit. My new favourite basic."
I've got a shorter version of this necklace, and I wear it on repeat. I love that Cat is bringing back the long pendant necklace, but it's also a great investment if you love jewellery layering. Pair this with your favourite shorter necklaces and they'll sit nicely together.
If you're after a slightly more faded wash, this Mint Velvet option is spot on. They're available in three different leg lengths - short, regular and long, and they're made from a super soft fabric, meaning they're some of the most comfortable jeans.
The best Zara jeans will never let you down. For just £29.99 these are a great option for busy days. Team these with a T-shirt like Cat's or a pretty Broderie Anglaise blouse and ballet flats. They are a rigid fabric, and are available in UK sizes 4 to 18.
Cat certainly isn't the only famous fan of British clothing brand Donna Ida. Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby, Lisa Snowdon, Clodagh McKenna and Davina McCall are all in the club, too.
The Minnie is a bestselling style, and they're super flattering thanks to the extra high waist, leg-lengthening wide leg shape and waist-cinching buckles.
In classic black, these have to be about the most versatile jeans you can own. They are a bit of an investment, but pair them with a T-shirt and your most comfortable trainers by day, then switch to heels and add a tailored blazer and gold jewellery, and you're ready for an evening out.
