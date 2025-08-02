Cat Deeley's favourite wide leg jeans, simple T-shirt and pendant necklace are a practical but chic outfit for the school holidays

We're used to seeing Cat Deeley on our screens looking very glamorous whilst hosting This Morning. But what does the television presenter wear when she's not on duty?

Whilst on a summer break from the show, she posted some fun photos to her Instagram account, and what struck me was how simple yet chic her laidback outfit was. It's the perfect formula to follow for anyone looking for what to wear in the school holidays.

She sported some of the best wide leg jeans you can buy, Donna Ida's 'Minnie' jeans, which are super distinctive thanks to the double buckle detailing on the waistline. So distinctive are they, in fact, that I've noticed this isn't the first time Cat's been spotted in this style. She also has the blue denim version, and has worn them on This Morning, so she's clearly a Donna Ida devotee.

Cat certainly isn't the only famous fan of British clothing brand Donna Ida. Amanda Holden, Holly Willoughby, Lisa Snowdon, Clodagh McKenna and Davina McCall are all in the club, too.

The Minnie is a bestselling style, and they're super flattering thanks to the extra high waist, leg-lengthening wide leg shape and waist-cinching buckles.

In classic black, these have to be about the most versatile jeans you can own. They are a bit of an investment, but pair them with a T-shirt and your most comfortable trainers by day, then switch to heels and add a tailored blazer and gold jewellery, and you're ready for an evening out.