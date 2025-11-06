Cat Deeley's Fair Isle cardigan is the perfect alternative to a coat for mild autumn days

Her knitwear doubles up as both a cardigan and a jacket

Cat Deeley on &#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK - 05 Nov 2025
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
With the dark nights drawing in and the Celebrity Traitors finale airing this evening, I'm really ready for cold weather. But the last couple of days have been very mild indeed, and I've been too hot in both my winter coat and my best cashmere jumper. So what do I wear instead?

Cue Cat Deeley to offer some style inspiration in the shape of this fabulous Fair Isle cardigan. It's by Barbour, which seems to be something of a favourite for Cat and her stylist, Rachael Hughes, since she wore this Fair Isle jumper a couple of weeks ago whilst hosting This Morning.

Cat Deeley on &#039;This Morning&#039; TV show, London, UK - 05 Nov 2025

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

I certainly wasn't the only fan of Cat's cardigan. Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing star Lisa Riley took to X to write: "Can I please ask @thismorning @catdeeley where is your STUNNING Cardi from, I'm going to have to copy this one-it's absolutely gorg".

Caroline Parr
Caroline Parr
Fashion Ecommerce Editor

Caroline is Fashion Ecommerce Editor for woman&home.com, and has been a fashion writer and editor for almost twelve years.

Since graduating from the London College of Fashion, she has spent more than a decade tracking down and writing about celebrity outfits, covering events ranging from the Met Gala to the King’s Coronation.

She has an encyclopaedic knowledge of brands, but always likes to know about new and under-the-radar labels.

