Cat Deeley's Fair Isle cardigan is the perfect alternative to a coat for mild autumn days

With the dark nights drawing in and the Celebrity Traitors finale airing this evening, I'm really ready for cold weather. But the last couple of days have been very mild indeed, and I've been too hot in both my winter coat and my best cashmere jumper. So what do I wear instead?

Cue Cat Deeley to offer some style inspiration in the shape of this fabulous Fair Isle cardigan. It's by Barbour, which seems to be something of a favourite for Cat and her stylist, Rachael Hughes, since she wore this Fair Isle jumper a couple of weeks ago whilst hosting This Morning.

It's a chunky knit for sure, but the beauty of this cardigan is that the shawl collar gives it a bomber jacket feel, and two way zip means you can wear it fastened in the middle, and open at the top and bottom like Cat did. She teamed hers with skinny leather trousers, black LK Bennett boots and a simple black camisole, and it's the chicest way to layer up for this in-between weather. But when the cold really kicks in, you can wear the cardigan with your winter coats layered on top. Winner!

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Exact match Barbour Barbour Klara Fair Isle Knit Cardigan View at John Lewis You'll no doubt be familiar with Barbour's waxed jackets, but did you know the British clothing brand's knitwear is well worth investing in too? There are limited sizes left in this cardigan after Cat wore it yesterday, so be quick if you love it. The Fair Isle motif is very on trend, and the wool composition makes it worth the splurge.

Shop more Fair Isle cardigans

Levi's Waverly Fair Isle Zip Sweater £95 at Levi's This zip-up cardigan is a pretty good match for Cat's, but costs less than half the price. I love the way it's shown on the model, with a polo neck layered underneath, plus the little pockets on the front are a nice touch. Cotton Traders Zip Cardigan £45 at Cotton Traders This is such a bargain buy. One happy customer wrote: "This item of clothing is both a cardigan and jacket. The weight shows quality way beyond the price. It feels and looks like Aran hand knit wool. The difference that with Cotton Traders you can pop it into the washing machine." Sweaty Betty Fair Isle Funnel Neck Zip Through £155 at Sweaty Betty I never think to look at Sweaty Betty for anything other than gym kit, but this soft touch knit is a wakeup call! Available in brown or purple, and in sizes XXS to XXL, this is going to work really well with barrel leg jeans and trainers.

Complete the look

Exact match LK Bennett Eliza Black Tassel Ruched Suede Ankle Boots £321 (was £429) at LK Bennett These are the exact boots Cat is wearing, and I love the boho tassel detailing. They're currently reduced, and let's face it, you can't go wrong with black heeled boots in the winter months. Mint Velvet Black Faux Leather Leggings £32 at Mint Velvet A lot of leather trousers we're seeing at the moment are straight or even wide-leg, but Cat's skinny style is a reminder that leather leggings balance out chunky knitwear really nicely. Next Black Premium Thermal Maximum Warmth Merino Wool Vest £24 at Next A simple black camisole will go a long way in your wardrobe, from jeans and a blazer outfits to more fancy Christmas party looks. This one has the added bonus of thermal warmth.

I certainly wasn't the only fan of Cat's cardigan. Emmerdale and Strictly Come Dancing star Lisa Riley took to X to write: "Can I please ask @thismorning @catdeeley where is your STUNNING Cardi from, I'm going to have to copy this one-it's absolutely gorg".