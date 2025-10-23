Forget jeans and a jumper, Cat Deeley’s cosy Fair Isle knit is the perfect piece to style with skirts and knee-high boots

Whenever Cat Deeley steps out to present This Morning, we can trust that she’s going to bring us some great autumn outfit ideas. Incorporating one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, Cat wore a faux leather mini skirt, opaque tights, knee-high boots and a cosy Fair Isle sweater in the earthiest of hues.

Wearing British clothing brand Barbour, her Lorrie Fair Isle roll-neckpaired beautifully with a directional M&S skirtand provided a stark reminder that this autumnal colour palette is a winner at this time of year. Giving a nod to the latest autumn/winter fashion trend 2025 for heritage fashion, this timeless look felt directional too.

Re-wearing the Paris Texas stiletto croc-effect leather knee boots that she was spotted in last winter, Cat finished off her outfit with a pair of opaque chocolate brown tights, which worked beautifully with the khaki hues of her outfit and helped to balance out the shorter skirt silhouette.

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Shop Fair Isle Jumpers

EXACT MATCH Barbour Lorrie Fair Isle Roll Neck Knitted Jumper £219 at John Lewis It doesn't get much cosier than this Barbour jumper, crafted from a soft brushed alpaca-blend, it features a warm funnel neck and easy-to-layer relaxed fit. The traditional Fair Isle pattern brings a heritage aesthetic to the piece, and we love the rich khaki shade. H&M Jacquard-knit Jumper £27.99 at H&M Neutral tones of beige, black and white make this Fair Isle-style jumper super easy to incorporate into your autumn wardrobe and wear with any of your current favourite staples, from jeans to midi skirts, it will work with them all. M&S Cable Knit Fair Isle Crew Neck Jumper £38 at M&S Combining a Fair Isle pattern with a cable knit gives this jumper lots of depth and texture. The traditional style makes it perfect for winter dressing and ensures it will easily slip into your wardrobe.

Get Cat Deeley's Look

EXACT MATCH M&S Faux Leather Mini Skirt £30 at M&S Cat toned down the brighter olive tone of this M&S mini skirt by styling it with deep, autumnal chocolate brown and khaki sweater. The faux leather fabrication is great for pairing with tights and boots this winter. M&S 40 Denier Silky Soft Opaque Tights £8 at M&S Incorporating trending mocha tones into your outfits can be executed with a gentle approach. These tights are a subtle and practical choice that are less harsh than black, but will still keep you cosy. EXACT mATCH Paris Texas Stiletto Croc-effect Leather Knee Boots £715 at Net-A-Porter Cat's luxurious knee-highs are an autumnal staple with their rich colour, sleek design and glossy croc-effect leather. Style them like Cat with a mini skirt, or slip them on over your favourite skinny jeans. They'll work with midi silhouettes too.

Cat's embracement of autumnal hues gave her thoroughly modern look a timeless feel. When it comes to the best sweaters for the season, a Fair Isle print works from the start of autumn all the way through to Christmas Day (and beyond). The traditional pattern is well-loved and can certainly bolster your capsule wardrobe for years to come.

Accessorising with dark brown tights helped to pull the top and bottom parts of Cat's outfit together, as the earthy hues from the khaki to the lighter brown boots were joined easily through her opaque tights. A practical and stylish choice, tights are certainly back in favour.

If you've been struggling with how to style shorter skirts, teaming them with opaque tights and knee-high boots is a brilliant idea. It means that while your hemline is still mini length, you don't actually end up with that much leg exposed, so if you're new to the style, this can help with the transition. The tights and the boots also offer great sculpt and support.