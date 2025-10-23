Forget jeans and a jumper, Cat Deeley’s cosy Fair Isle knit is the perfect piece to style with skirts and knee-high boots

Autumnal tones of khaki, olive and rich chocolate brown created a chic and cosy-looking outfit alongside Cat’s Barbour jumper

Cat Deeley wearing Barbour jumper on This Morning, 22 October 2025
(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)
Whenever Cat Deeley steps out to present This Morning, we can trust that she’s going to bring us some great autumn outfit ideas. Incorporating one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025, Cat wore a faux leather mini skirt, opaque tights, knee-high boots and a cosy Fair Isle sweater in the earthiest of hues.

Wearing British clothing brand Barbour, her Lorrie Fair Isle roll-neckpaired beautifully with a directional M&S skirtand provided a stark reminder that this autumnal colour palette is a winner at this time of year. Giving a nod to the latest autumn/winter fashion trend 2025 for heritage fashion, this timeless look felt directional too.

Cat Deeley wearing Barbour jumper, mini skirt and knee high boots on This Morning, 22 October 2025

(Image credit: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock)

Cat's embracement of autumnal hues gave her thoroughly modern look a timeless feel. When it comes to the best sweaters for the season, a Fair Isle print works from the start of autumn all the way through to Christmas Day (and beyond). The traditional pattern is well-loved and can certainly bolster your capsule wardrobe for years to come.

Accessorising with dark brown tights helped to pull the top and bottom parts of Cat's outfit together, as the earthy hues from the khaki to the lighter brown boots were joined easily through her opaque tights. A practical and stylish choice, tights are certainly back in favour.

If you've been struggling with how to style shorter skirts, teaming them with opaque tights and knee-high boots is a brilliant idea. It means that while your hemline is still mini length, you don't actually end up with that much leg exposed, so if you're new to the style, this can help with the transition. The tights and the boots also offer great sculpt and support.

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse
Freelance news writer

Charlie Elizabeth Culverhouse is a freelance royal news, entertainment and fashion writer. She began her journalism career after graduating from Nottingham Trent University with an MA in Magazine Journalism, receiving an NCTJ diploma, and earning a First Class BA (Hons) in Journalism at the British and Irish Modern Music Institute. She has also worked with Good To, BBC Good Food, The Independent, The Big Issue and The Metro.

