When it comes to iconic Valentino looks, Anne Hathaway in this red gown is one of my all-time favourites

When you think of Valentino, one thing comes to mind: red. Bright, bold, more than eye-catching, the designer’s signature scarlet hue was introduced to the world in 1959 and has gone on to become an iconic hallmark for the brand and is even now known as Valentino red.

No look shows off the timelessness of this hue like the sensational archival gown Anne Hathaway wore for last year’s WWD Honors in New York, with the fiery red, floor-length dress feeling just as ‘of the moment’ last year, as it did when it first debuted on the Valentino runway for its fall 2003 couture show.

With delicate straps and a beautifully ruched corset-style bodice, the vintage charm continued through the design with a floor-length skirt cascading down in ruffled, asymmetrical layers of chiffon before pooling effortlessly at the ground. And with bright red hues back in fashion this season, this look epitomises the Valentino brand. Statement, romantic and glamorous.

(Image credit: Bryan Bedder/WWD via Getty Images)

Ethereal, romantic and beautifully elegant, Anne Hathaway's red dress epitomises Valentino’s signature romantic, yet bold look. But, more than that, the dress also held sentimental value for Anne as, she revealed in an interview with WWD, it debuted on the runway at around the time she was first introduced to Valentino Garavani and his Valentino co-founder Giancarlo Giammetti, with the three quickly becoming fast friends.

They met on the set of the hit film The Devil Wears Prada, with Garavani and Giammetti appearing in cameos as themselves. In the trailer for the upcoming sequel, their influence over the fashion in the film is still strong, with Anne’s character Andy Sachs being spotted carrying a new season Valentino Garavani Panthea chevron-pattern shoulder bag.

But perhaps even more iconic are the Valentino Rockstud shoes that steal the opening sequence of the film's recently released trailer. Spotted on a striding Meryl Streep. While we couldn't find an exact match online, we're hoping that these will be re-released in time for the biggest fashion movie moment in 20 years.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 | Teaser Trailer - YouTube Watch On

Passing away at the age of 93, Valentino had officially retired from the brand in 2008, after his final Paris Haute Couture show, but his legacy and the brand's iconic style continue to go from strength to strength. Staying true to his use of bold colour, red remains a signature, although in recent years, the fashion house was responsible for the resurgence of hot pink as the colour to be seen in, and a continued fondness for romanticism, femininity and embroidery, which underpin its aesthetic.

The Rockstud collection, which covers shoes and accessories, was first introduced in fall 2010, adding a rebellious edge to the fashion house's look and feel. Each stud emulates an almost pyramid-like shape, famously inspired by the metallic details on palazzo-style buildings in Rome, out of which Valentino is based.

A heritage house, with a wealth of style, design and nostalgia surrounding it, Valentino's influence on fashion will undoubtably live on, and the brand's involvement in the upcoming The Devil Wears Prada will help to continue that legacy, delivering it to a new generation of fashion fans, whilst also pleasing those of us who have been longstanding admirers of the label.