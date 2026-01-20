This season's bold red colour trend feels like a befitting tribute to Valentino
The designer's signature hue, it will be a nod to one of the greats with every wear this spring
The fashion world was stunned once more when it was announced that one of the godfathers of style, Valentino Clemente Ludovico Garavani - known by most as simply Valentino - had passed away in Rome at the age of 93.
The Italian fashion designer had founded his eponymous label, Valentino, in 1960, with his designs quickly becoming sought after by editors and celebrities alike. However, it was his signature use of red - later known as Valentino Red - that will perhaps be one of his strongest style legacies for many years to come, and it is at the forefront of fashion once more as one of the key fashion colour trends 2026.
The rich scarlet shade even inspired a now-discontinued diffusion line, Valentino Red and was used throughout the designer's collections in a variety of ways, most often in striking red carpet dresses, as seen on celebrities including Gwyneth Paltrow, Jennifer Aniston and Anne Hathaway, to name but a few. The Devil Wears Prada star has long been a fan of the designer, wearing his dresses to several events, most recently to the Women's Wear Daily Honors in October 2025, where she chose a vintage couture design from the 2003 collection.
MAKE A STATEMENT IN VALENTINO RED
There is no doubt that Valentino's designs will feature in the highly anticipated sequel, due to be released in May 2026. In a sneak-peek teaser trailer for The Devil Wear Prada 2, the film's fierce Editor Miranda Priestley (Meryl Streep) is seen stalking through the corridors of fictional magazine Runway in a pair of the designer's Rock Stud court shoes, once again in the signature shade of Valentino Red.
The move sent fashion fans into a frenzy, with many proclaiming that the style was officially back in Vogue.
The Rock Stud collection was released in 2010, 18 months after the final collection overseen by Valentino himself was presented. The punk inspired collection of shoes, bags and small leather accessories - which features a four-sided pyramid stud - has become one of the fashion house's most popular accessory ranges and a new, contemporary update on the style features in the 2026 collections.
It's not just Valentino's signature red that he leaves in his colourful design legacy. The designer's namesake brand' can almost singlehandedly be credited with the revival of bold, bubblegum pink as a colour of choice.
After fashion's fatigue with the feminine colour following the trend for saccharine Millenial pink in the noughties and oughts, the brand brought back a vibrant eye-popping hue in 2022 that quickly went viral, exploding across the fashion sphere as a fresh shade of choice that continues to be popular.
As the fashion world says arrivederci to a true fashion icon, one thing is for sure - Valentino's designs and bold colour choices will continue to live on for style lovers the world over.
Antonia Kraskowski is a freelance fashion editor with over 15 years of experience in the industry.
Having started her career at Conde Nast working for titles including Easy Living, Glamour and Vogue New Markets, Antonia went on to work in the fast-paced world of newspapers and weekly magazines, becoming Fashion Editor at Express Newspapers and Magazines in 2014, a role she held for five years before going freelance.
Her career has seen Antonia travel the world, shooting in 18 countries and styling campaigns for brands ranging from Ben Sherman and DKNY to Wallis.
