A timeless design, Anne Hathaway's fresh take on the pleated skirt is ushering this classic back into fashion

The pleated skirt has been a long-time hero when it comes to a capsule wardrobe, but sometimes it can feel a bit old-fashioned. Frumpy, even. However, when Anne Hathaway wore one as she graced the streets of New York City, playing her character Andy Sachs for The Devil Wears Prada 2, she looked effortlessly chic.

To look simple but stylish is a skill. And if you want your outfits to say 'oh, I just threw this on', while looking expertly dressed, it's all in the styling. What makes Anne's pleated skirt combination look so cool is everything else that she is wearing with it. And the wardrobe department for The Devil Wears Prada 2 has really excelled themselves, giving us all the inspiration for summer outfits for work.

The skirt in question is the Sacai pleated wrap front, woven midi skirt in an autumnal khaki hue. The sheen to the fabric looks sleek, and the large pockets on each side give a nod to utilitarianism, one of the spring/summer fashion trends 2025. If you want to make your pleated skirt feel more modern, these are the key takeaways from Anne Hathaway's or should that be Andy Sachs' look.

ANNE HATHAWAY'S FRESH TAKE ON THE PLEATED SKIRT

The main styling choice that stands out here is the oversized white shirt. The casually rolled-up sleeves and unbuttoned collar make the crisp white shirt feel relaxed, and the unexpected pairing of this with the silky skirt forms a fashion-forward combination. A shirt like this, whether you choose cotton or a linen shirt, will help to create a plethora of smart casual outfit ideas.

Layering some jewellery with the open collar is a great way to accessorise and elevate the shirt further. Anne's duo of pearls and a toggle pendant necklace sit beautifully together.

You'll be pleased to know that there are plenty of footwear options that will go hand in hand with the pleated skirt too. Anne opted for a pair of Gabriela Hearst heels, but a pair of ballet flats or even a good old white trainer would also do the trick. Base your decision on how many steps you plan to do that day.

Get the look

Don't forget that trends work best when we tweak them to suit our shapes and style. If you feel like your figure is getting lost under an oversized top and pleats, try it another way. Opting for something less boxy than the cropped oversized shirt that Anne was rocking, or even choosing to tie it at the front or tuck it in, will help to accentuate your waist and balance out proportions.