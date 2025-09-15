Anna Wintour's cerulean blue floral dress and jacquard coat combination makes styling clashing prints look effortless
Here's why Anna Wintour's daring mix of prints works
We’ve long admired the art of mixing prints, and if anyone can do it well, it has to be Anna Wintour. Spotted attending day 5 of the US Open championship, the fashion icon turned heads by pairing three bold prints that worked surprisingly well together.
Clashing prints and patterns can truly make you stand out from the crowd, and for anyone hunting for fresh fall outfit ideas, we’d reccomend taking inspiration from Wintour’s court-side style. She effortlessly mixes florals with jacquard, and the addition of snakeskin boots adds even more interest to this look.
She wore a white-based dress covered in a deep floral pattern that felt feminine and elegant. Layered over the top, she placed a smart, tailored overcoat in a striking blue and white jacquard – a print clash that somehow feels perfectly balanced.
Anna Wintour demonstrates the style power of a print clash
The secret to clashing prints successfully lies in combining similar colors. When the colors within the prints echo or complement one another, the overall look feels intentional. By selecting a shade in your dress and mirroring it in your outerwear, or choosing an accessory that reflects a base color, your outfit will feel cohesive and effortlessly stylish.
Shop Anna's Look
These boots feature a smart snake-embossed fabric and a short heel height for all-day wear. Style these with your best women's pantsuit, or simply your favorite denim jeans.
This dress works for almost every occasion, from being one of the best wedding guest dresses to working for weekend daytime get-togethers. Layer over a textured jacket in either navy or white. To avoid the cut out details, slip on a white body/cami underneather.
Exotic animal prints fall in line with the fall/winter shoe trends 2025, and these snakeskin print boots will help you channel the trend with ease. Style with denim jeans, floaty dresses, or smart tailoring.
Florals, tweeds, and jacquards in particular can work well to complement each other. Florals soften the structured feeling of a textured woven jacket, making them an excellent combination for everything from what to wear to a wedding to smart casual outfit ideas.
If you're feeling hesitant about mixing prints, start small. Accessories are the easiest way in. Try adding a printed clutch bag or shoes to a floral dress, but the key is to mimic similar tones throughout the whole look.
Sign up to our free daily email for the latest royal and entertainment news, interesting opinion, expert advice on styling and beauty trends, and no-nonsense guides to the health and wellness questions you want answered.
Molly is a fashion writer for woman&home, whose journalistic career began with her enthusiasm for fashion. Having always been an avid writer, she has contributed to publications covering a variety of topics.
After graduating from her master's in Fashion History and Cultures, she transitioned to teaching at London College of Fashion, where she taught in fashion studies. Now, passionate about writing on the significance of fashion, she is dedicated to inspiring others through the power of dress.
Molly loves staying in the know with the latest fashion trends, and following celebrities for inspiration. Outside of work, she enjoys browsing vintage markets, reading a good novel, or trying new restaurants around London.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.