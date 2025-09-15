Anna Wintour's cerulean blue floral dress and jacquard coat combination makes styling clashing prints look effortless

We’ve long admired the art of mixing prints, and if anyone can do it well, it has to be Anna Wintour. Spotted attending day 5 of the US Open championship, the fashion icon turned heads by pairing three bold prints that worked surprisingly well together.

Clashing prints and patterns can truly make you stand out from the crowd, and for anyone hunting for fresh fall outfit ideas, we’d reccomend taking inspiration from Wintour’s court-side style. She effortlessly mixes florals with jacquard, and the addition of snakeskin boots adds even more interest to this look.

She wore a white-based dress covered in a deep floral pattern that felt feminine and elegant. Layered over the top, she placed a smart, tailored overcoat in a striking blue and white jacquard – a print clash that somehow feels perfectly balanced.

Anna Wintour demonstrates the style power of a print clash

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The secret to clashing prints successfully lies in combining similar colors. When the colors within the prints echo or complement one another, the overall look feels intentional. By selecting a shade in your dress and mirroring it in your outerwear, or choosing an accessory that reflects a base color, your outfit will feel cohesive and effortlessly stylish.

Shop Anna's Look

Florals, tweeds, and jacquards in particular can work well to complement each other. Florals soften the structured feeling of a textured woven jacket, making them an excellent combination for everything from what to wear to a wedding to smart casual outfit ideas.

If you're feeling hesitant about mixing prints, start small. Accessories are the easiest way in. Try adding a printed clutch bag or shoes to a floral dress, but the key is to mimic similar tones throughout the whole look.