Amal Clooney’s designer gown ticked off one of autumn’s key colour trends in the most glamorous way

A long line of A-listers gathered at the Natural History Museum in London to attend a glamorous charity gala organised by George and Amal Clooney earlier this month. The fundraiser event attracted a whole host of big names, including Meryl Streep, Donatella Versace and Hannah Waddingham, which meant that the red carpet was filled with hero looks.

Of course, as the hostess with the mostess, Amal went all out with her outfit and arrived wearing a stunning dark brown, draped gown by Versace, which had a fitted bodice and a long train behind her. The dress looked gorgeous, and the deep chocolate hue ticked off one of the biggest autumn/winter fashion colour trends 2025 in the most glamorous way.

Shades of brown are huge news for this season, and are a chic alternative to traditional brights or classic black for a star-studded soiree. The 47-year-old barrister styled her gown beautifully with a pair of matching toned heels, some understated gold jewels and a box clutch. If you are on the hunt for a new frock for a special event, a dark brown tone will work beautifully for any occasion, so I have rounded up some similar chocolate-hued buys below.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Amal's look

Deep brown tones are super easy to style up with, so whether you have a day or an evening event to go to, opting for a mocha mousse-hued dress is always a good idea.

Wear your piece with other brown shades like caramel or auburn for a chic tonal vibe, or add patterns like leopard print or moody blooms for a little bit more oomph. If you prefer to go bright, team your gown with a zingy orange or bright blue bag for a playful, unexpected clash effect.